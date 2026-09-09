Soha Ali Khan’s Alleged Salon MMS Leak: What Was The Controversy Behind Viral Video?

Soha Ali Khan was in the middle of an alleged MMS controversy some years ago when stories concerning the alleged salon video were making rounds on the internet. This is a story that happened in 2010 and hence must be considered as a controversy from the past and not the present time.

How Did The Controversy Start?

As per stories posted at that time, there was a video that was claiming to show Soha Ali Khan visiting a salon where she underwent some beautification procedure. Reports had it that the actress was secretly recorded while undergoing a waxing session.

This story was able to gain instant publicity within entertainment websites and forums. While some claims were being made concerning Soha Ali Khan in this video, questions concerning the real identity of the person were raised.

What Did The Reports Claim?

A post discussing the old controversy claimed that the alleged clip had been recorded while Soha was undressing for the waxing procedure. The incident was presented as a possible privacy violation involving a salon.

Was The Video Really Soha Ali Khan?

With this, the issue grew even more complex with claims being raised about whether the woman featured in the video was really Soha or not. Media reports of the time raised questions about the video and pointed out that the actress had become a victim of a rumour.

There was nothing concrete to prove that the woman who appeared in the video was indeed Soha Ali Khan.

Did Soha Take Action Against The Salon?

One of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the old controversy was whether Soha took legal action against the salon over the alleged recording.

However, there does not appear to be a reliable, publicly documented record confirming that she filed a specific case against the salon over the purported MMS. Therefore, claims about any legal action should not be presented as established fact.

The controversy ultimately became another example of how unverified celebrity MMS rumours could spread rapidly, particularly through entertainment websites and online forums in the early 2010s.

Also Read: The Mystery of The 17-Minute Viral Video: Who Started It?