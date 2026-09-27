Sona Dey MMS Video: “This Is Not Me” — Why Is The Viral Clip Trending Again?

Sona Dey’s name has become a trending topic on the internet because of some allegations related to an MMS video. However, the influencer has already denied being the lady featured in the viral video. The controversy broke out when some private video started making rounds on the internet which was related to Sona Dey. The claims soon made rounds on social media and people started speculating who the lady in the video could be.

However, Sona Dey denied all the claims and said that the lady featured in the video was not her. She also mentioned that the video was edited one and it was making rounds to tarnish her reputation.

What Did Sona Dey Say About The Viral Video?

Sona Dey denied ever featuring in the video. Her denial came in light of her being mentioned as having featured in the video.

She stated that she was aware that the video had been tampered with, and she appealed to all not to believe the rumors going around. The reports at the time also indicated that Sona Dey said the video was intended to ruin her reputation.

Why Is Sona Dey’s MMS Video Trending Again?

The controversy has been rehashed as the old viral material about the purported video resurfaces once more. Recent stories have also shed light on the previous controversy as well as Sona Dey’s denial.

But this does not mean that the new social media gossip proves the validity of the claims. There is no concrete proof from any of the reports indicating that Sona Dey is indeed in the video.

Is The Viral MMS Video Really Sona Dey?

Sona Dey has stated herself that the lady in the video is not her and the video has been edited. Thus, the claims about her being the lady in the video are yet to be verified.

The scandal also sheds light on how fast a video, which is yet to be verified, is linked with the name of a celebrity. Sharing such content would lead to spreading an unverified claim. For now, it is clear that the statement from the side of Sona Dey is: “This is not me.”

What Is The Truth Behind The Sona Dey MMS Controversy?

As far as the current reports are concerned, the mentioned video cannot be considered as a genuine video by Sona Dey as she has denied being part of it and has referred to it as an edited one. Hence, it seems like the current gossip is actually related to the previous scandal rather than any other new video. Thus, people should exercise caution while believing what social media says.

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