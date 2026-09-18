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Home > Offbeat News > Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video

Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video

Sona Dey Viral MMS controversy from 2024 resurfaces online as the influencer denies appearing in the video and calls it an edited fabrication.

Sona Dey denies viral MMS video, calls it an edited fabrication (Image: Instagram/ @sona_dey_official)
Sona Dey denies viral MMS video, calls it an edited fabrication (Image: Instagram/ @sona_dey_official)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 15:02 IST

This viral MMS of Sona Dey was first seen back in 2024 but once again is being talked about due to the revival of this old video. The video apparently depicted the woman in an embarrassing position and hence the social media users speculated that the woman was indeed Sona Dey. But Sona Dey denied the claim of being the woman in the video and clarified that it was an edited MMS created for defaming purposes.

Sona Dey is a social media influencer from Kolkata but currently resides in Chhattisgarh. This woman is a professional dancer as well as popular for her content on TikTok and YouTube. On Instagram, this woman has almost 9 million followers and on YouTube, she has more than 2.5 million followers.

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Sona dey viral mms controversy and her response

Sona’s parents, Subal Dey and Madhuri Dey, have supported her career. She is also publicly in a relationship with fellow influencer Mukul Gain, with whom she often collaborates. Amid the Sona Dey Viral MMS controversy, questions about the woman’s identity spread rapidly across social media.

Sona responded by firmly denying that she appeared in the clip. She said the video had been edited and fabricated to harm her reputation. In a YouTube video addressing the Sona Dey Viral MMS, she said the woman shown in it was actually from Bangladesh and was not her.

Sona dey viral mms claims and identity questions

This influencer made use of her social media platform to respond to the claims and give her version of the matter. She claimed that the viral MMS video was an attempt by someone to defame her, and she denied any connection between herself and the lady in the video.

This controversy has always remained popular every time this video is brought up. However, the latest controversy regarding the Sona Dey Viral MMS has something to do with the one happening in 2024.

Also Read: Umair Viral Video 7:11: Pakistani Leaked MMS Searches Surge On Social Media, Here’s The Truth    

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Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video
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Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video
Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video
Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video
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