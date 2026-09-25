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Home > Offbeat News > Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

An alleged intimate video linked to influencer Sona Dey went viral on social media. She denied being the woman in the clip and claimed it was circulated under her name to defame her.

Sona Dey denies viral MMS video (Image: Instagram/ @sona_dey_official)
Sona Dey denies viral MMS video (Image: Instagram/ @sona_dey_official)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 22:31 IST

YouTube star and social media influencer Sona Dey has found herself in the middle of a scandal concerning a viral video. According to some sources, the woman appearing in an alleged MMS video is Sona Dey.

The video apparently shows a woman in an intimate situation. It became very popular very quickly, causing a lot of speculation among the audience. There is some doubt about whether the woman featured in the video is really Sona Dey. In addition, at the moment, there is a lot of manipulated video content online.

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Sona Dey Denies Being Woman In Viral Video

Sona Dey soon came forward to clarify the allegations made against her regarding the video. The social media influencer denied the allegations, stating that the woman shown in the video is not her. She stated that the video was being circulated on purpose in order to harm her reputation.

Sona Dey also discussed the matter via her YouTube channel. In the video, she clarified her point of view and tried to remove misunderstandings about the video. Sona states that the woman shown in the video is from Bangladesh and is not her.

Influencer Addresses Viral Video Claims

Rather than allowing the rumours to continue, Sona chose to speak about the controversy publicly. Her response came as the alleged video continued to attract attention across social media platforms.

The incident highlights how quickly unverified content can spread online. A video can be shared thousands of times before its authenticity is properly checked.

For public figures and influencers, such incidents can also have serious consequences. False claims attached to viral content can quickly affect a person’s reputation and public image.

Deepfake And Fake Video Concerns Grow

The Sona Dey case has also brought back into focus the issue of doctored and misleading videos on the internet. With the use of sophisticated technology and artificial intelligence, it has become more and more difficult for the user to distinguish doctored material in the first instance.

In this case, there is no denying the fact that Sona Dey herself has stated that she is not the girl appearing in the viral video. Therefore, the claims regarding the identity of the person in the video cannot be taken as the truth until proven otherwise.

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Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

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Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

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Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

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Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm
Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm
Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm
Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm
Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

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