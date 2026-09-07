Sona Dey’s Viral MMS Controversy Revisited: Whose Video Was It, and What Was The Bangladesh Connection?

Sona Dey, a very well-known social media influencer and YouTuber, found herself at the heart of a large controversy that happened in 2024. The video in question was circulated widely on the social media platforms, and it led many people to wonder if the woman in it was indeed the influencer herself.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, there was a lot of buzz around it. Nevertheless, none of the allegations against Sona Dey were proved true. Moreover, there was even doubt about whether the video had been doctored or not.

Sona Dey Denied Being The Woman In The Video

Eventually, Sona Dey herself decided to clarify about the controversy by clearly denying that she had anything to do with the viral video clip. She also denied that the girl featured in the video clip was she and that her name was being misused to tarnish her reputation.

Instead of letting the rumors fly unchallenged, Sona decided to speak up herself through her social media channels. She also uploaded a video on YouTube about the controversy.

What Was The Bangladesh Connection?

One of the most talked-about aspects of Sona Dey’s explanation was her claim regarding the identity of the woman in the viral video. According to Sona, the woman featured in the clip was from Bangladesh and was not her.

Her statement added another layer to an already confusing controversy. While the video had been repeatedly associated with Sona online, she maintained that the connection was false and that the footage had been wrongly attributed to her.

Who Is Sona Dey?

It should be noted that before the scandal took place, Sona Dey had developed an already large base of fans through videos, vlogs, and other digital content. The Indian personality on social media has millions of followers on different social media sites, including over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Such fame resulted in the fast spread of the alleged video, while her fans also supported her once she denied the allegations.

Viral Misinformation: A Reminder

The case of Sona Dey has shown just how fast a video can take someone’s identity on the internet. Once it is out there, the distinction between reality and speculation can become rather difficult.

Sona’s decision to publicly address the allegations was an attempt to set the record straight. The incident remains a notable example of the risks public figures face when manipulated, misleading or falsely attributed content spreads across social media.

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