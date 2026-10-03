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Home > Offbeat News > Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

A Reddit user claims he spent ₹6 lakh on two girlfriends before a birthday gift sparked a fallout involving a torn Coach bag, damaged car and viral post.

Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts. (Image Credit: AI)
Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 13:12 IST

A birthday present is supposed to bring joy. For one young man, a Coach bag and a lip balm reportedly set off a chain of events that ended with a torn handbag, an insulted car and a post that thousands of strangers are now reading. The question everyone is asking: did he really think this would end well?

The Post Everyone Is Talking About

The account appeared on the Reddit community r/TeenIndia under a title saying he had wasted ₹6 lakh trying to be a green flag, only to be dumped. The user said he no longer believes in relationships or Bollywood-style romance, claiming they can destroy both life and car.

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Two Relationships, One Budget

By his own admission, he was dating two women at the same time. He claims he treated both like royalty, spending on luxury dates, high-end makeup and other costly gifts. He also says his college friends knew about the arrangement, and that he assumed both women did too.

The Birthday Gift That Backfired

Things allegedly unravelled when he gave one of them, named Ayesha in the post, a Coach bag and a Rhode lip balm for her birthday. She reportedly carried the gifts to college and praised him in front of others as a green flag. According to him, his other girlfriend, Shreya, reacted furiously. He alleges she tore the bag in the cafeteria and squeezed the lip balm onto a stranger’s plate.

The Car And The Bollywood Twist

The man further claims that both women later damaged his car and scrawled an abusive word across its bonnet. He also recalled that Shreya had once made him watch a film in which two women stay friends despite liking the same person. He wondered, he wrote, where that maturity had gone.

Internet Delivers Its Verdict

A screenshot shared on X by the account @gharkekalesh pushed the post beyond Reddit. Reactions were largely unsympathetic. One user said spending ₹6 lakh on someone who isn’t your wife was foolishness of the highest order. Another wondered whether the story was real or simply rage bait. Many questioned how he could call it serious while dating two people, with one commenter saying that those who play stupid games win stupid prizes.

What Happens Next

Will the man take his story further, or has he already learned his lesson? Will the women ever respond? Or will this tale fade as quickly as it spread?

For now, a viral confession has become a lesson in modern romance, and a reminder that a shared audience can be the harshest critic.

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Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

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Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

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Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

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Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral
Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral
Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral
Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral
Spent Rs 6 Lakh On Coach Bags For Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

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