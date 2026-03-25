Ram Navami 2026 Date: March 26 Or 27? Check Out Correct Date, Puja Timings, Tithi, Significance And When Is It Celebrated In India | Details Inside

Ram Navami 2026: Confusion over whether Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26 or 27 this year has been cleared. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami will be observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026, as the most auspicious Madhyahna period falls on this day.

Why March 26 Is The Correct Date

The confusion arises because the Navami tithi spans two days. It begins at 11:48 AM on March 26 and ends at 10:06 AM on March 27.

However, Ram Navami is traditionally celebrated when the Navami tithi coincides with the Madhyahna Muhurat, believed to mark Lord Ram’s birth. In 2026, this sacred period falls on March 26, making it the main day of celebration.

Auspicious Puja Timings

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM

Most Sacred Moment (Ram Janm Time): Around 12:27 PM

Devotees consider this midday window the most important time to perform Ram Janm rituals and offer prayers.

Significance Of Ram Navami

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and also marks the final day of Chaitra Navratri.

On this day, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, recite the Ramayana, and participate in bhajans and processions across the country.

Why The Festival Matters

The day holds deep religious importance, symbolising the victory of truth and righteousness. Devotees pray for peace, prosperity, and protection, while many also take part in charity and community events.

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