The international coffee selling brand Starbucks has announced that the company will soon block its customers from watching porn using its free wifi and the filter will be rolled out by next year. Watching pornography is already banned at Starbucks stores, but there is no content blocker on the stores’ Wi-Fi. An official told the media that Starbucks has adopted a new software which will not allow people to watch pornography at stores. However, the details regarding the new tool have not been disclosed yet.

“To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our U.S. locations in 2019,” said Starbucks representative. The coffee giant has been under immense pressure from the anti-porn groups like Enough is Enough and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation for years. Recently, the organisation Enough is Enough came up with the petition with more than 26,000 signatures to ban porn.

Social activist Donna Rice Hughes in a statement said, “By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography.”

