Starbucks To Remove 13 Drinks And Lay Off 1,100 Employees – Here’s Why

Starbucks is cutting 13 drinks from its menu and laying off 1,100 employees to streamline operations, reduce wait times, and boost efficiency amid declining sales.

In a strategic move to enhance efficiency and speed up service, Starbucks has announced the removal of 13 beverages from its menu. The coffee giant, known for its extensive drink options, stated that the decision was made to prioritize popular choices and maintain quality consistency.

The menu changes will take effect on March 4, 2024, as part of a broader restructuring effort that also includes laying off 1,100 employees. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol believes these measures will help revitalize the brand amid consecutive quarterly sales declines.

Which Starbucks Drinks Are Being Discontinued?

Starbucks identified three key factors in choosing which beverages to remove:

Low customer demand Complex preparation process Similarity to existing menu items

The following drinks will be discontinued:

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Why Is Starbucks Making These Changes?

Starbucks explained that simplifying the menu will allow the company to focus on “fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence.” This move aims to reduce wait times, enhance quality control, and strengthen Starbucks’ core identity as a coffee company.

The company is also encouraging customers to try alternative beverages. For example, fans of Iced Matcha Lemonade can opt for Green Tea Lemonade, which will remain available.

Job Cuts and Brand Revitalization

Alongside the menu changes, Starbucks will lay off 1,100 employees as part of its ongoing turnaround strategy. CEO Brian Niccol believes these steps will streamline operations and improve customer experience, helping Starbucks regain lost momentum after multiple quarters of sales decline.

With these adjustments, Starbucks is aiming for a leaner, more efficient menu while reinforcing its reputation as a leading coffee chain. Whether these changes will resonate with customers remains to be seen, but they mark a significant shift in the company’s strategy.

