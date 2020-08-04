A street dog has been adopted by a Hyundai showroom in Brazil and given a job as a car salesman. The dog, named Tucson Prime, could be seen roaming around the showroom, which is situated in Description Serra, Espirito Santo, Brazil.

A street dog was adopted by the employees of a Hyundai showroom in Brazil and given a job as a car salesman. The dog, named Tucson Prime, could be seen roaming around the showroom, which is situated in Description Serra, Espirito Santo, Brazil. He and the employees of the showroom became friends and he was given the title of car salesman along with his own Identity Card. He was adopted in May of this year and now watches over the showroom, making sure nothing is amiss.

His story went viral on social media Hyundai Brazil shared it on Instagram three days ago. The caption introduced Tucson Prime as the sales dog at the Hyundai Prime showroom. It was written that he was nearly a year old and welcomed by the Hyundai family, having already won over co-workers and customers alike. Pictures of the exceptional employee are being posted on social media, receiving lots of likes.

The dog now has his own Instagram account as well with over 29,000 followers. He can be seen hard at work in the photos uploaded from the account, guarding the showroom and sometimes sitting around. Tucson Prime’s story also reached other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, receiving the same amount of love as he did on Instagram. There was an earlier belief that this incident occurred in India but that is not true.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee also shared the dog’s story on her Twitter account and Facebook page. This is not the first time for something like this to happen in Brazil. A homeless kitten had walked into the building of the Order of Attorneys of Brazil to save himself from a storm raging outside. He quickly won over the employees and then recruited by the firm. Just like Tucson Prime, he was also provided with an ID card.

একটি কুকুর Hyundai Showroom বাইরে অপেক্ষা করতো যতক্ষন না তারা তাকে সেখানে ঢুকতে দেয়, Hyundai থেকে বাচ্চাটিকে একটি আই কার্ড তৈরি করে দিয়েছে বাচ্চাটা এখন Hyundai কর্মী, সে ওই Showroom e থাকতে পারে ও তাকে খেতে দেওয়া হয়।

The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020

‘Pawfessional’: Hyundai appoints street dog as car salesmanhttps://t.co/v6EneC6BHd — Udayavani (@udayavani_web) August 4, 2020