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Home > Offbeat News > Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People

Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People

Ancient wisdom meets modern struggles — six teachings drawn from Lord Shiva's philosophy that offer Gen Z practical guidance on detachment, controlled anger, stillness, and self-worth when dealing with toxic people and relationships.

Lord Shiva Teachings Every Gen Z Should Follow. Image Credit: Unsplash
Lord Shiva Teachings Every Gen Z Should Follow. Image Credit: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 17:50 IST

Toxic people aren’t a new-age invention as they’ve existed as long as human relationships have. What’s changed is how much noise Gen Z has to filter through, thanks to social media, group chats and constant digital exposure. Interestingly, the philosophy around Lord Shiva who is the ascetic, the destroyer, the one who remains unmoved, offers a surprisingly relevant playbook for handling difficult people without losing yourself in the process.

1. Detachment isn’t coldness

Shiva is often depicted in deep meditation, undisturbed by the chaos around him. This isn’t indifference it’s just detachment. For Gen Z, this translates to not letting every toxic comment or manipulative move control your emotional state. You can acknowledge a person’s behaviour without absorbing it.

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2. Destruction can be necessary

Shiva’s role as “the destroyer” isn’t about violence rather, it’s about clearing what no longer serves growth. Sometimes dealing with toxic people means being willing to end a friendship, mute a contact, or walk away from a group entirely. Holding on out of guilt only prolongs the damage.

3. Anger has its place, but always control it

Shiva’s third eye stands for a fierce energy, one that surfaces only when he’s truly pushed, and even then it’s wielded with control rather than let loose. The takeaway isn’t to bottle up anger altogether but it’s to stop letting it steer every single reaction. There’s a difference between feeling anger and being ruled by it. The idea is to pause, choose a response, and act on purpose rather than on impulse.

4. Stillness is strength, not weakness

As Adiyogi, the first yogi, Shiva is the picture of stillness. In a world that treats an instant clapback as proof of confidence, that idea can feel almost counterintuitive. But holding back, staying silent, or simply pausing before reacting to something toxic often takes more strength than firing back right away and it tends to work better too.

5. Everything is temporary

Impermanence sits at the heart of Shiva’s philosophy, the belief that nothing sticks around forever, not even the hardest phases or the most draining relationships. Keeping that in mind makes it a little easier to sit through short-term conflict without letting it snowball into something bigger, or into anxiety that outlasts the situation itself.

6. Self-mastery over external validation

Shiva doesn’t need anyone’s approval to hold his power, he’s complete on his own terms. That’s a hard lesson for a generation that often measures its worth in likes, followers and reactions. But it’s a necessary one: what a toxic person thinks of you, or how they choose to treat you, was never a measure of your value to begin with.

Why does this matter now?

None of this is about becoming detached from life or suppressing genuine emotion. It’s about borrowing an ancient framework which is stillness, detachment, controlled response and self-worth, to navigate a very modern problem: staying grounded when the people around you aren’t.

Also Read: Seeking Prosperity? Chant These 7 Powerful Goddess Lakshmi Mantras

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Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People

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Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People

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Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People
Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People
Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People
Struggling With Toxic People? 6 Lessons From Lord Shiva That Gen Z Must Follow to Deal With Such People

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