Student Suicides In India Soar Beyond Population Growth Rate, New Report Finds

Student suicides in India have surged significantly, outpacing both population growth and overall suicide trends.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has unveiled a sobering report on August 28, 2024, highlighting a distressing trend in student suicides across India. Titled “Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India,” the report, released at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, reveals that incidents of student suicides have dramatically outpaced both the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.

Rising Student Suicide Rates

According to the report, student suicides have surged by 4% annually, compared to a 2% increase in overall suicides. Over the past decade, while the population of individuals aged 0-24 decreased slightly from 582 million to 581 million, student suicides more than doubled, increasing from 6,654 to 13,044 cases.

Decadal Increase in Suicides

The data highlights a significant rise in student suicides over the last decade (2013-2022), with approximately 104,000 cases recorded, marking a 64% increase compared to the previous decade. This alarming rise underscores the severity of the issue, indicating a growing crisis in student mental health.

Regional Disparities

The report notes that southern states and union territories, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, have the highest proportion of student suicides in India, accounting for 29% of the total. Notably, Maharashtra (1,764), Tamil Nadu (1,416), Madhya Pradesh (1,340), Uttar Pradesh (1,060), and Jharkhand (824) collectively account for 49% of all student suicide cases in the country.

In Rajasthan, particularly in Kota, a well-known hub for engineering and medical entrance exam coaching, the student suicide rate is notably high, with 571 cases reported, placing it 10th in the country.

Gender Disparities in Student Suicides

The report reveals that male students represented more than half (53%) of all student suicides in 2022. However, there was a 6% decrease in male student suicides from 2021 to 2022, while female student suicides saw a 7% increase during the same period.

Underreporting Concerns

The report also addresses concerns about underreporting. The true number of student suicides is likely higher due to social stigma and the criminalization of attempted and assisted suicides under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code. This underreporting further complicates efforts to fully understand and address the crisis.

Call for Action

The report’s findings underscore an urgent need for targeted mental health support and preventive measures for students. It is crucial for policymakers, educators, and mental health professionals to collaborate in addressing the underlying causes and providing effective support systems to mitigate this growing crisis.

