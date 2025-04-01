Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • Study Links Long-Term Antidepressant Use To Increased Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death

Study Links Long-Term Antidepressant Use To Increased Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death

The study suggests the increased risk may stem from the adverse effects of antidepressants, but could also be linked to underlying health conditions associated with depression

Study Links Long-Term Antidepressant Use To Increased Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death


A recent study presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s EHRA 2025 congress has raised concerns about the long-term use of antidepressants and its potential link to sudden cardiac death (SCD). The research, conducted by scientists in Denmark, found that those using antidepressants for extended periods face a significantly higher risk of SCD, especially compared to the general population.

What is Sudden Cardiac Death?

Sudden cardiac death (SCD) occurs when the heart suddenly stops functioning, typically within an hour of symptom onset. For younger individuals, thickened heart muscle or electrical issues with the heart often cause SCD. In older adults, narrowed blood vessels more commonly lead to SCD.

The Study and Its Findings

The study analyzed the death records of 643,999 individuals prescribed antidepressants and compared them to a general population of 4.3 million people. The findings were alarming: antidepressant users experienced a significantly higher rate of SCD. Researchers recorded 1,981 SCD cases among antidepressant users, compared to 4,021 in the unexposed group.

The risk of SCD was higher for all age groups among those using antidepressants. For individuals who had used antidepressants for 1 to 5 years, the risk was 56% higher than the general population. For those who had been on the medication for six or more years, the risk increased by 2.2 times.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on Younger and Older Individuals

Younger individuals were more significantly affected by long-term use. For those aged 30-39, the risk of sudden cardiac death was nearly three times higher for those on antidepressants for 1 to 5 years, and up to five times higher for those using them for six or more years. In contrast, older individuals, particularly those aged 50-59, also saw a significant increase in risk—doubling with 1 to 5 years of use and quadrupling with 6 or more years.

What Does This Mean for Long-Term Antidepressant Users?

Dr. Jasmin Mujkanovic, a co-author of the study, explained, “Exposure time to antidepressants was associated with a higher risk of sudden cardiac death, and linked to how long the person had been exposed to antidepressants. Those exposed for 6 years or more were at even more increased risk than those exposed for 1 to 5 years.”

The study suggests that antidepressants’ adverse effects may increase the risk, but it could also link to underlying health conditions associated with depression, such as poor cardiovascular health and delayed healthcare seeking.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Yes Bank Receives ₹2,200 Crore Tax Demand – What Led to It?

Filed under

antidepressants Cardiac Arrest

newsx

MS Dhoni’s Retirement Becomes IPL 2025’s Biggest Talking Point, Fan Theory On His Batting Slot...
newsx

Rs 30 To IPL Glory: Ashwani Kumar’s Epic Debut In MI After Being Rejected By...
Waqf Bill Takes Center St

Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage In Parliament’s 8-Hour Budget Session Discussion
newsx

Security Guard Assaulted In Powai For Not Speaking Marathi
Study Links Long-Term Ant

Study Links Long-Term Antidepressant Use To Increased Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death
newsx

Who is Bajinder Singh? Know For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’, Sentenced Life Imprisonment For 2018...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MS Dhoni’s Retirement Becomes IPL 2025’s Biggest Talking Point, Fan Theory On His Batting Slot Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s Retirement Becomes IPL 2025’s Biggest Talking Point, Fan Theory On His Batting Slot...

Rs 30 To IPL Glory: Ashwani Kumar’s Epic Debut In MI After Being Rejected By KKR, CSK, RR

Rs 30 To IPL Glory: Ashwani Kumar’s Epic Debut In MI After Being Rejected By...

Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage In Parliament’s 8-Hour Budget Session Discussion

Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage In Parliament’s 8-Hour Budget Session Discussion

Security Guard Assaulted In Powai For Not Speaking Marathi

Security Guard Assaulted In Powai For Not Speaking Marathi

Who is Bajinder Singh? Know For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’, Sentenced Life Imprisonment For 2018 Rape Case

Who is Bajinder Singh? Know For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’, Sentenced Life Imprisonment For 2018...

Entertainment

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture