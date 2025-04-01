Study Links Long-Term Antidepressant Use To Increased Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death

The study suggests the increased risk may stem from the adverse effects of antidepressants, but could also be linked to underlying health conditions associated with depression

A recent study presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s EHRA 2025 congress has raised concerns about the long-term use of antidepressants and its potential link to sudden cardiac death (SCD). The research, conducted by scientists in Denmark, found that those using antidepressants for extended periods face a significantly higher risk of SCD, especially compared to the general population.

What is Sudden Cardiac Death?

Sudden cardiac death (SCD) occurs when the heart suddenly stops functioning, typically within an hour of symptom onset. For younger individuals, thickened heart muscle or electrical issues with the heart often cause SCD. In older adults, narrowed blood vessels more commonly lead to SCD.

The Study and Its Findings

The study analyzed the death records of 643,999 individuals prescribed antidepressants and compared them to a general population of 4.3 million people. The findings were alarming: antidepressant users experienced a significantly higher rate of SCD. Researchers recorded 1,981 SCD cases among antidepressant users, compared to 4,021 in the unexposed group.

The risk of SCD was higher for all age groups among those using antidepressants. For individuals who had used antidepressants for 1 to 5 years, the risk was 56% higher than the general population. For those who had been on the medication for six or more years, the risk increased by 2.2 times.

Impact on Younger and Older Individuals

Younger individuals were more significantly affected by long-term use. For those aged 30-39, the risk of sudden cardiac death was nearly three times higher for those on antidepressants for 1 to 5 years, and up to five times higher for those using them for six or more years. In contrast, older individuals, particularly those aged 50-59, also saw a significant increase in risk—doubling with 1 to 5 years of use and quadrupling with 6 or more years.

What Does This Mean for Long-Term Antidepressant Users?

Dr. Jasmin Mujkanovic, a co-author of the study, explained, “Exposure time to antidepressants was associated with a higher risk of sudden cardiac death, and linked to how long the person had been exposed to antidepressants. Those exposed for 6 years or more were at even more increased risk than those exposed for 1 to 5 years.”

The study suggests that antidepressants’ adverse effects may increase the risk, but it could also link to underlying health conditions associated with depression, such as poor cardiovascular health and delayed healthcare seeking.

