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Home > Offbeat News > Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

Telugu actor Sunainaa has condemned an obscene AI-generated MMS video using her morphed likeness, calling it an infringement of her dignity and privacy and warning of criminal and civil action against those responsible.

Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action
Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 17:00 IST

Telugu actor Sunainaa says a fake video built with her morphed face is circulating online. She has condemned it in strong words and promised criminal and civil cases against those who made or shared it.

A Video That Was Never Real

It began on social media, the way such things usually do. A video began to spread across platforms, and it appeared to show the Telugu actor Sunainaa in obscene content. Only it was not her.

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The video, she says, was made using artificial intelligence. Her face was morphed onto explicit material, with a person made to resemble her in appearance, likeness and persona.

The Actor Breaks Her Silence

Sunainaa responded with an elaborate statement. The actress said that she came to know about the video and how much she felt shocked and disgusted. She called it a vile and vicious act, and condemned it strongly.

She emphasised that she has not at all consented in anyway, for the creation, publishing and distribution of the video. Any implication that she is related to the video in some way or the other is false, misleading and baseless.

What She Says It Amounts To

In her statement, the actress described the video as an infringement of her dignity, privacy and identity. She described it as an act of sexual harassment and defamation. She further stated that it is a criminal offense in India, referring to Information Technology Act 2000 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Such behavior will not be tolerated.

A Warning To Everyone Who Shares It

Sunainaa went beyond condemning the makers. She asked everyone to stop creating, uploading, sharing, forwarding or reposting the video or any part or version of it, and to delete it from every platform, account, group and device under their control.

If that does not happen, she warned that she will begin criminal and civil proceedings without further notice against everyone responsible for creating, publishing or circulating it. Anyone who shares it further, she said, will also be held liable. She has asked for the immediate removal of the video from all platforms.

Not The First Case In Film Circles

The case adds to a growing list of film personalities who have objected to the misuse of AI. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR recently warned of legal action after their song Chuttamalle from Devara was obscenely morphed with AI. Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have also spoken out against such misuse in the past.

Who Is Sunainaa

Sunainaa debuted in 2005 with Kumari vs Kumari. She was last seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa in 2025, and she also starred in the 2024 Prime Video web series Inspector Rishi.

What Happens Next

The next step is Sunainaa’s promised legal action, and whether she files a police complaint or approaches a court to have the video taken down. Platforms will also be under watch for how fast they remove it. It is not yet known who created the video or where it first appeared. The case could add to the pressure on authorities and social media companies to act against AI generated fake content, which actors in particular keep reporting.

Also Read: Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

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Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

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Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

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Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

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Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action
Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action
Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action
Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action
Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

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