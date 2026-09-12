Surabhi Reddy MMS: Kannada YouTuber’s Explicit Video Goes Viral, What Is The Truth Behind Intimate Clip?

Kannada YouTuber Surabhi Reddy has been caught in a social media controversy after an explicit video allegedly featuring her began circulating on Telegram channels and Instagram. Her former collaborator Teju has denied the clip’s authenticity, calling it completely fake and saying it was made by face-matching or morphing. The video has triggered online discussions, but no verified original source or official confirmation has established that it shows Surabhi Reddy.

Surabhi Reddy and Teju’s relationship ends after two years

Surabhi Reddy and Teju became known for couple-style vlogs and short videos on channels including Surabhi Reddy Vlogs and Teju Vlogs. Their light-hearted relationship skits and daily-life content attracted a primarily South Indian audience.

In mid-August 2026, Surabhi Reddy uploaded a video titled “Clear clarity of me and Teju”, addressing the end of their approximately two-year relationship. She said she felt misled and that their partnership had ended.

Teju explains Surabhi Reddy video controversy

On September 7, 2026, Teju posted a video titled “Clarity about Surabhi fake video”. He said a face-matched or morphed clip had been uploaded to Telegram channels roughly 10–20 days earlier. Calling the material “completely fake”, Teju said it was being circulated for views and revenue.

He added that he had filed complaints against multiple troll pages and urged people not to share or engage with the content. Teju said his response was meant to support Surabhi Reddy as a friend, independent of their personal history.

What is known about the Surabhi Reddy clip

Surabhi Reddy has not issued a separate public comment specifically addressing the explicit material in the available videos. Online discussion remains largely limited to fan pages, Telegram groups and YouTube comment sections.

AI-made explicit videos targeting women creators and celebrities have been on the rise in recent times. The content is mostly shared via messaging applications. This is because of the ease of engagement and monetization of the content.

As of September 2026, the truthfulness of the video still remains unclear. Denials by Teju are the only clarifications received so far by anyone close to Surabhi Reddy. More information will be provided once there is an official comment made by Surabhi Reddy herself or any action taken by law enforcement agencies concerning the complaints lodged against her.

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