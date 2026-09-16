Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Row: Who Is She And What Did Teju Say About The Leaked Clip?

A viral-video controversy involving Kannada YouTuber Surabhi Reddy has sparked a wave of discussion across social media. An intimate clip being circulated on platforms including Telegram and Instagram is being linked to the content creator, but there is no independent confirmation that the woman in the video is Surabhi Reddy.

The controversy gained further attention after content creator Teju, who was previously in a relationship with Surabhi, publicly addressed the clip and called it fake.

Who Is Surabhi Reddy?

Surabhi Reddy is a Kannada-language digital creator known for her presence on social media and couple-oriented vlog content. She and Teju previously appeared together in videos and short-form content, building an audience around their relationship and everyday lives.

The two have since ended their relationship. Reports state that Surabhi spoke about the breakup in a video shared in August 2026, before the latest viral-video controversy emerged.

Why Is Surabhi Reddy’s Name Trending?

Over the past few days, an alleged intimate video began circulating online, with social-media accounts claiming that the woman shown in the footage was Surabhi Reddy. However, the identity of the woman in the clip has not been independently verified. Reports tracking the controversy have also pointed out that simply attaching a public figure’s name to a circulating video does not establish that the person is actually featured in it.

This distinction is particularly important in viral-video cases, where old, manipulated or unrelated footage can be recirculated with a celebrity or creator’s name attached to it.

What Did Teju Say About The Viral Clip?

Teju addressed the controversy in a video titled “Clarity about Surabhi fake video” on September 7, 2026. He described the circulating clip as fake and claimed that face-matching or morphing technology had been used to make it appear that Surabhi was featured in the footage.

He also alleged that the material was being circulated through Telegram channels and other pages to generate views and revenue. Teju reportedly said complaints had been made against some accounts allegedly spreading the content. However, those claims have not been independently verified through a digital-forensic report or an official investigation made public so far.

Is The Viral Video Really Surabhi Reddy?

There is currently no verified evidence establishing that the viral clip is Surabhi Reddy.

At the same time, Teju’s claim that the video is manipulated has also not been independently established through publicly available forensic evidence. As of the latest reports, Surabhi has not issued a separate detailed public statement specifically addressing the alleged video.

For now, the most accurate description is that an unverified intimate video is being falsely or allegedly linked to Surabhi Reddy, while Teju has publicly denied its authenticity.