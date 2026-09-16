Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Video: What Is The Truth Behind The Alleged MMS Clip? Teju Breaks Silence

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Video: Kannada YouTuber Surabhi Reddy has been at the centre of a viral video controversy after an alleged intimate clip claiming to feature her began circulating across social media and Telegram.

The controversy comes shortly after Surabhi publicly spoke about her breakup with fellow content creator Teju. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for around two years before parting ways.

What Is The Surabhi Reddy Viral Video Controversy?

An alleged explicit video began circulating online with claims that the woman in the clip was Surabhi Reddy. The video quickly sparked discussion among social-media users, but its authenticity has not been independently established.

Teju has now broken his silence on the controversy. In a video posted on September 7, he described the circulating clip as completely fake and claimed that it had been morphed or manipulated before being shared online. He also said that complaints had been filed against pages allegedly involved in spreading the clip.

What Did Teju Say About Surabhi Reddy’s Viral Video?

Teju reportedly made it clear that the circulating material was not genuine and said it had allegedly been created using face-matching or morphing techniques to attract views and generate revenue.

As of the latest reports, there has been no independent verification establishing that the woman in the video is Surabhi Reddy. Surabhi had also not issued a separate detailed statement specifically addressing the alleged clip at the time of the reports. The controversy has therefore remained centred on the viral claim, Teju’s denial and the alleged misuse of Surabhi’s identity online.

Surabhi Reddy And Teju’s Breakup

Before the viral-video controversy, Surabhi had publicly spoken about the end of her relationship with Teju. She said their relationship had lasted around two years and that she had believed it was heading towards marriage.

She later said she felt cheated by the breakup and explained her decision to speak about the relationship publicly. cThe alleged video controversy surfaced weeks after those statements, bringing renewed attention to the former couple.

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