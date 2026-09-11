Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Video Scandal Erupts Online, Teju Breaks Silence On The Controversial Clip

An alleged explicit video linked to Kannada YouTuber Surabhi Reddy has triggered a fresh controversy online. The clip has reportedly been circulated through Telegram channels, Instagram pages and other social media platforms. However, there is no verified evidence confirming that the person in the video is Surabhi Reddy.

Her former content partner Teju has publicly rejected the claim. He has described the circulating clip as fake and said it was created or altered to attract views and generate revenue.

Who Is Surabhi Reddy And Why Is Her Name Trending?

Surabhi Reddy became popular through couple-style vlogs and short-form videos with Teju. Their content included relationship videos, daily-life moments and light-hearted skits. The duo built a sizeable South Indian audience through channels such as Surabhi Reddy Vlogs and Teju Vlogs.

Their personal relationship later came to an end. In August 2026, Surabhi posted a video titled “Clear clarity of me and Teju”, in which she spoke about their roughly two-year relationship and its breakdown.

Teju Calls Surabhi Reddy Viral Leaked MMS Video ‘Fake’

The latest controversy emerged after an alleged explicit clip began circulating online. On September 7, Teju uploaded a video titled “Clarity about Surabhi fake video”.

According to Teju, the video had started appearing on Telegram around 10 to 20 days earlier. He claimed it was a face-matched or morphed clip and insisted that it was “completely fake.”

Teju also alleged that some pages were circulating the material for views and money. He said he had filed complaints against multiple troll pages. He also urged people not to share or engage with the video.

Is The Viral Video Really Surabhi Reddy?

At present, the authenticity of the alleged video has not been independently established. There is also no verified original source confirming that the footage features Surabhi Reddy. Teju’s statement remains the main public clarification from someone closely associated with her. Surabhi has not, in the available videos, separately addressed the alleged explicit clip.

Why Fake Viral Videos Are Becoming A Bigger Problem

Morphed and AI-generated videos involving creators and public figures have become a growing online problem. Such clips can spread rapidly through private messaging groups and social media pages. The controversy around Surabhi Reddy has once again raised questions about how quickly unverified content can spread online.

For now, the claim that the video is genuine remains unverified, while Teju has strongly denied its authenticity. Any further clarity could come through an official statement from Surabhi or action linked to the complaints reportedly filed by Teju.