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Home > Offbeat News > Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?

Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?

A 19-minute private video has triggered a storm of rumours online, with Sweet Zannat wrongly identified as the woman in the clip. Here’s what is known about the viral MMS, ‘part 2’ claims and the deepfake controversy.

Sweet Zannat Viral Video Image Credit: AI
Sweet Zannat Viral Video Image Credit: AI

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 10:25 IST

A 19-minute private video has once again become a major talking point on Indian social media. The clip has triggered a wave of searches, rumours and misleading posts. One of the biggest claims doing the rounds is that a second and more explicit “part 2” of the video exists. Another controversy began after social media users wrongly identified an Instagram influencer as the woman seen in the clip. The influencer at the centre of the identity mix-up is Sweet Jannat, also known as Sweet Zannat.

Who Is Sweet Zannat?

Sweet Zannat is an Instagram influencer from Mahendraganj in Meghalaya. She regularly shares videos related to her daily life and has built a following on the platform. However, her name suddenly started trending after users falsely linked her to the viral 19-minute video. The attention brought her more followers, but it also led to widespread trolling.

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Her Instagram comments were reportedly flooded with questions about the video. Some users also sent messages asking her to “send the link”. Others posted abusive and insulting comments. The situation eventually prompted Zannat to address the controversy herself.

Sweet Zannat Says She Is Not The Woman In The Video

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Sweet Zannat strongly denied being the woman seen in the viral clip. She urged users to compare her appearance with the woman shown in the video. Zannat also claimed that the viral clip involving her name was an AI-generated deepfake.

“The girl in the video, her way of speaking, her looks, everything is different. I barely passed 12th, while the girl in the video is speaking English fluently,” she said.

She also spoke about the impact of the online abuse. “This is not a joke for me. I have been under intense mental stress due to people claiming that I was the girl in MMS video,” the influencer said.

Is There Really A ‘Part 2’ Of The Viral MMS?

Claims about a second part of the 19-minute video have added another layer to the controversy. However, reports and online fact-checking around the claims have warned users against believing or sharing such material without verification.

Experts have also cautioned people against clicking suspicious links claiming to offer a “part 2”. Such websites can potentially be used for scams, malware or financial fraud. Several clips circulating under the “part 2” label have also been described as manipulated or AI-generated content.

Who Are The People Allegedly Seen In The Video?

According to reports, the couple allegedly seen in the private clip have been identified as Bengali content creators Sofik SK and Dusto Sonali. However, the identities and circumstances surrounding the leaked video were not independently verified by all outlets.

Sofik SK reportedly runs the Bengali YouTube channel Palli Gram TV. Sonali is also a social media creator and has a sizeable following on Instagram. Following the controversy, reports said the two issued separate apologies on their social media accounts. They reportedly blamed a friend for the leak and alleged that they had been blackmailed.

Viral Video Sparks Fresh Deepfake Concerns

The controversy has also highlighted a bigger problem on social media. AI-generated and manipulated videos can make it difficult for users to distinguish between genuine footage and fabricated content. Wrongly identifying people can also cause serious personal and reputational harm.

The Sweet Zannat controversy is a reminder that a person appearing in social media posts does not prove their identity or involvement.

Users are advised not to download, forward or search for alleged leaked private videos through suspicious links. Sharing intimate material without consent can also have serious legal and personal consequences.

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Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?

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Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?

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Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?

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Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?
Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?
Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?
Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?
Sweet Zannat Dragged Into 19-Minute MMS Storm: What’s Behind the Viral Video and ‘Part 2’ Rumours?

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