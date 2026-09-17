LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

Sweet Zannat was wrongly linked by social-media users to a viral 19-minute private video. Here’s how the Meghalaya influencer responded and what is actually known about the controversy.

Sweet Zannat Viral Video Image Credit: AI
Sweet Zannat Viral Video Image Credit: AI

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 13:43 IST

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Influencer Sweet Zannat from Meghalaya became suddenly embroiled in an internet controversy regarding a 19-minute video that was circulating on the web when people started making associations between Zannat’s name and the video.

The issue here is that Zannat denied being the woman from the video, and there was absolutely no confirmed evidence linking Zannat to the video. On the contrary, the influencer got involved in the controversy due to speculation about who the woman was.

You Might Be Interested In

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: How Did Her Name Enter The Controversy?

The problem arose when a video involving two unknown individuals was uploaded on social media towards the end of November 2025.

As the video went viral, users were attempting to find out who the woman in the video was. Sweet Zannat, a content creator from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, was identified by some social media users even though there was no concrete proof linking her to the video. It is reported that Zannat’s Instagram comments were filled with questions regarding the same “19 minutes” video.

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: What Did The Influencer Say?

While she could have chosen to ignore this rumour altogether, Zannat decided to confront this rumour directly by releasing a video online. In this video, she asked people to first look at her and then compare what she looked like with the lady featured in the viral video, thereby raising questions about how she had become part of this rumour.

In addition, it seems that Zannat even made fun of the trolls for failing to see the differences between her and the lady featured in the video.

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Who Is The Influencer?

Social media influencer Zannat lives in Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, where she mainly uploads lifestyle and day-to-day videos.

The news articles written during the whole incident mentioned that she has a large Instagram fan base. However, her Instagram handle gained some prominence after the controversy about the association with the video because Zannat herself admitted to gaining more viewers and subscribers due to the incident.

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Was She Really In The 19-Minute Clip?

There has been no proof yet to show that Sweet Zannat is the lady featured in the viral video.

Several news articles on the issue have described how she was identified wrongly. In addition, the actual video has not been verified yet, neither have the individuals seen in it been identified. Some internet rumors have even gone further to suggest manipulation or use of artificial intelligence in the video.

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Did The Controversy Spread So Quickly?

The episode highlights how quickly online speculation can turn into an identity claim. Once a name became associated with the clip, users began repeating it across social-media posts and comment sections, giving the allegation a wider appearance of credibility despite the absence of verified evidence.

For Zannat, that meant dealing with a controversy involving a video she says has nothing to do with her. The incident also shows why identifying people in alleged private videos purely through social-media speculation can have serious consequences, particularly when the identification turns out to be wrong.

ALSO READ: Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

RELATED News

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Row: Who Is She And What Did Teju Say About The Leaked Clip?

Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz

Chandigarh University Viral MMS Video Row: What Really Happened in the Hostel Leak Case?

LATEST NEWS

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

NFL Star Travis Kelce Among Victims of $35M Ponzi Scheme: Taylor Swift’s Husband Named in Investment Fraud Case

Endless Scrolling on Social Media? Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Regulation

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan’s ‘Firstly, Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim’ Answer Leaves Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma in Splits | WATCH Video

‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?

Gurugram Hit And Run: Biker Sia Contested 2022 Delhi Civic Polls On AAP Ticket, Declared Rs 45.67 Lakh Assets

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 17-09-2026 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-641 Thursday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?
Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?
Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?
Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?
Sweet Zannat Viral Video: Why Was This Influencer Suddenly Linked To The 19-Minute MMS Controversy?

QUICK LINKS