‘Symbiosexuality’: A New Orientation Challenging Traditional Views On Desire

Recently, the University of Seattle in its new study has discovered a new sexual orientation, called 'symbiosexuality'. Since then, it has generated a lot of questions & doubts among people- What Is it & how it challenge the traditional views, we possess regarding desire?

Since then, it has generated a lot of questions & doubts among people- What Is it & how it challenges the traditional views, we possess regarding desire?

What Is Symbiosexuality Exactly?

As per the Archives of Sexual Behaviour, symbiosexuality refers to a desire to connect with the synergy between partners, rather than individual connections.

This study simply describes the new phenomena as individuals who are drawn to the “whole” of a relationship. Additionally, finding the interaction between partners themselves alluring.

This attraction tends to transcend individual components, with the allure of the relationship’s love being a central factor.

What Experts Say?

According to Dr. Sally Johnston the adjunct professor of anthropology and sociology leading the study, around 145 participants reported feeling attracted to couples rather than individuals.

These participants often identify themselves as extroverted, who are seeking high levels of intimacy and attention. Generally, they less prone to jealousy.

However, some symbiosexuals who are queer or sexually open also reported a particular attraction to queer and non-heterosexual couples.

Thus, according to Johnston’s study, this discovery prompts a re-evaluation of human attraction and desire beyond the conventional one-on-one experiences. Saying “We need to rethink the nature of human attraction and desire as only one-to-one experiences.”

Looking ahead, the professor plans further research to explore, how this evolving sexual identity impacts mental health and relationship satisfaction.

Moreover, she also expressed, that she hopes that her work will reduce stigma in both monogamous and non-monogamous communities. Additionally, it will ”expand conceptualizations of desire in sexuality studies.” As they face stigma in both monogamous and non-monogamous communities.