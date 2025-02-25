Taj Opens Its Third Loya: Experience Daal Ki Chaat, Masala Whiskey & Unique Cocktails For The Perfect Meal

Taj unveils a thrilling new cocktail experience with Masala Whiskey, Jammu Julep, Mountain Margarita, and Indus Gin & Tonic, available exclusively at their Omakase-style bar. Guests can watch expert mixologists craft these signature drinks live, adding an interactive twist to their dining experience.

In 2025, the renowned Taj Mahal Palace launched its third Loya, bringing an elevated North Indian dining experience to Mumbai. Building on its successful debut in Delhi in 2022 and a subsequent expansion in Bengaluru, Loya combines traditional flavors with fine-dining innovation, providing a sensory feast that goes beyond your usual North Indian fare.

An Immersive Dining Experience at Loya

Upon entering Loya, the striking Omakase-style bar, flanked by a backdrop of grey sandstone, sets the tone for a vibrant dining experience. The design is a kaleidoscope of brass accents, handcrafted details, and colorful elements, creating an atmosphere that balances both modernity and nostalgia. Each element of the décor, from the chalni symbolizing the journey of grains to the meticulously crafted Muradabad cutlery and Manipur’s clay glasses, adds to the curated sensory journey.

Guests are welcomed with a bottle of Jaljeera wrapped in a napkin that matches the one on the table, immediately showcasing the attention to detail that Loya is known for.

A Menu that Breaks the Mold

Unlike conventional North Indian restaurants, Loya explores lesser-known hyperlocal cuisines from regions like Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, going beyond the typical dishes. The menu highlights long-forgotten cooking techniques such as silbatta grinding, dhungar (smoking), bagar (hot oil tempering), and dum cooking, which contribute to the distinct, authentic flavors of the dishes.

Highlight Dish: Daal ki Chaat

A standout on the menu is the Daal ki Chaat, which is prepared right at your table on a rolling cart. A crisp base of besan and gehu paratha is topped with seasoned chane ki dal, then garnished with onion, chutneys, and fried garlic, creating a fun and interactive dining experience.

Signature Dishes You Can’t Miss

Loya takes traditional recipes and presents them in a fresh and theatrical manner. Some of the must-try dishes include:

Chulai Kebab (Vegetarian): Amaranth skewers with puffed amaranth seeds, cooked to perfection in a clay oven.

Jwala Macchi: Flambéed white snapper with a unique spice rub, served at the table with cognac.

Timbri Jheenga: Shrub seed-marinated prawns, complemented with bhang jeera chutney.

Lakhori Murg Tikka: Chicken in Almora chili marinade, paired with a smoked carrot-coconut purée.

For a dramatic twist, the Attari Murg arrives under a net symbolizing the Punjab border. Diners break it open with a wooden hammer, unveiling a creamy tomato-based chicken curry.

Traditional Favorites with a Modern Touch

The mains include Dal Jhakiya, made with moong and arhar dal and tempered with jhakiya seeds, and Kafuli Saag, a traditional dish made with seasonal greens cooked in an iron pot. Kathal Baingan Bharta (a smoky blend of eggplant and jackfruit) elevates the typical bharta with applewood smoking.

Loya’s Creative Cocktails and Drinks

Loya’s drinks menu is as creative as its food, with cocktails like Masala Whiskey, Jammu Julep, and Mountain Margarita. The signature Indus Gin & Tonic is a refreshing accompaniment to the vibrant dishes. Guests can watch talented mixologists at work at the Omakase-style bar, adding an extra layer to the experience.

Sweet Endings: Desserts with a Story

Loya’s desserts are the perfect finish to an indulgent meal. Continuing the theme of storytelling, Badana Pearls (three-colored boondi on a bed of rabdi) are plated like gemstones in an oyster, topped with saffron foam and almond flakes. For something comforting, Gud ke Maal with Thanda Badam Kheer offers a rich jaggery roti infused with nutmeg and paired with almond kheer for a warm and sweet ending.

Why Loya Is a Must-Visit Dining Destination

Loya is more than just a meal; it’s a journey. With its expertly researched dishes, innovative flavors, and immersive experience, Loya offers an unmatched dining experience in Mumbai. Every detail, from the décor to the meticulously crafted dishes, ensures that it remains a standout in the world of fine dining.

