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Home > Offbeat News > Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: The ‘Leaked Video’ Everyone Is Searching For May Be A Dangerous Online Trap

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: The ‘Leaked Video’ Everyone Is Searching For May Be A Dangerous Online Trap

A purported private video linked to Pakistani TikTok creator Tamanna Baloch sparked a wave of online searches in February 2026. However, fact-check reports found no credible evidence confirming the alleged leak and flagged the circulating links as potential phishing and malware traps.

Tamanna Baloch
Tamanna Baloch

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 11:28 IST

Pakistani social media influencer Tamanna Baloch became the subject of an online controversy after posts claiming that her private video had been leaked began circulating across platforms such as X, Telegram and Instagram. Several posts used sensational captions, suggestive thumbnails and promises of a “full video” to attract users. Others reportedly encouraged people to comment “link” or visit external websites to access the alleged footage.

However, there is no credible, independently verified evidence confirming that an authentic private video involving Tamanna Baloch was leaked. Fact-check reports instead identified the trend as a possible clickbait campaign designed to exploit the influencer’s name and generate traffic.

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The Real Story Behind The Viral Links

According to a fact-check published by LatestLY in February 2026, links circulating with the Tamanna Baloch claim appeared to redirect users to suspicious websites or pages promoting downloads. Such campaigns are commonly designed to collect personal information, push unwanted notifications or trick users into downloading malicious files. Some websites may also imitate legitimate news portals to appear trustworthy before directing visitors towards phishing pages.

Cybersecurity warnings linked to the trend highlighted several possible risks, including:

  • Fake video-player downloads

  • Malicious APK files

  • Unauthorised browser notifications

  • Phishing pages seeking login or payment details

  • Malware that could compromise personal data

The exact nature of every link may vary, but the pattern remains familiar: a celebrity or influencer’s name is attached to sensational content, and users are encouraged to click before verifying the claim.

Why Do Fake MMS Scams Use Influencer Names?

Influencers with large online audiences are particularly vulnerable to identity misuse because their photographs and videos are widely available on social media. Scammers can use public images as thumbnails, attach them to unrelated footage or promote fabricated claims to attract attention. The use of a specific duration, such as “19 minutes” or “full video”, can further make an unverified story appear authentic.

Tamanna Baloch’s case was also reportedly confused with separate online controversies involving other Pakistani creators, including Sarah Baloch. The two are different individuals, and there is no verified basis for treating them as the same person.

Who Is Tamanna Baloch?

Tamanna Baloch is a Pakistani digital creator known for lifestyle, fashion, dance and short-form social media content. Her online popularity appears to have made her name useful to accounts attempting to attract clicks through sensational claims.

The controversy demonstrates how quickly an unverified allegation can become a search trend, even when there is no authenticated material or official confirmation behind it.

What Should Users Do?

Users should avoid clicking on links promising alleged private videos, downloading files from unknown websites or sharing unverified claims. They should also refrain from forwarding intimate content, particularly when the identity of the person shown has not been established. The Tamanna Baloch episode is therefore better understood as a viral misinformation and cybersecurity issue, rather than a confirmed MMS leak. The larger concern is not the existence of an authenticated video, but how easily a familiar name can be used to exploit curiosity, spread harmful rumours and put users’ devices and personal information at risk.

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Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: The ‘Leaked Video’ Everyone Is Searching For May Be A Dangerous Online Trap
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