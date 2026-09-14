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Home > Offbeat News > Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

Tanjin Tisha faces social media controversy after an alleged private video involving Sariful Razz surfaced online, prompting privacy concerns, public reactions and unverified claims about how the content spread.

Tanjin Tisha Private Video
Tanjin Tisha Private Video

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 12:57 IST

Actress Tanjin Tisha is now in a storm on social media because a personal video containing her as well as actor Sariful Razz came to light online, according to reports, which was allegedly stolen from Razz’s Facebook profile.

The Contents of The Video

The video, alleged to be about six years old, contains Tisha alongside some of her friends in an elevator where the girls seem to be enjoying themselves and use casual language in the process. Actress Nazifa Tushi and Sunerah Binte Kamal are some of the other actors in the video. As soon as the video got exposed online, it sparked outrage among social media users criticising the behaviour of the girls.

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Tisha Breaks Her Silence

The whole issue was tackled in a very informative manner on Tisha’s Facebook page, where she explained that at the time when the situation was erupting in the Philippines, she was away in the United States on back-to-back professional engagements, making it difficult for her to know about the furore owing to the time difference and busy schedule. She went on to add that the video in question was shot in a very private setting and that she should not have to defend her actions in the public domain, asking people not to confuse her personal life with being an artist. It is also a clear case of a breach of privacy since she was sharing her own private information with others without her consent.

Another Angle Emerges

Adding a fresh twist, Sunerah Binte Kamal pointed fingers at Pori Moni, Sariful Razz’s wife, suggesting she may have leaked the content from her husband’s account to damage their reputations. Neither Pori Moni nor Razz has issued a public response to this claim so far.

Content Taken Down

Notably, the original posts, images and clips linked to the controversy have since been removed from the platforms where they first appeared, though screenshots and reactions continue to circulate.

This report is based on public statements and social media activity; the claims made by the individuals involved have not been independently verified.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor MMS Leak: What Was The Truth Behind The Viral Video Controversy?

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Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

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Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

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Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

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Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

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