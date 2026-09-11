Tara Sutaria’s 9-Second Video Goes Viral: Actress’ Reaction In THIS Clip Sparks Buzz – WATCH

Tara Sutaria has found herself at the centre of social-media buzz after a short video showing her interaction with paparazzi went viral. The clip, reportedly recorded in Mumbai, shows the actress surrounded by photographers as she makes her way towards a store. The moment took an unexpected turn when one photographer appeared to move very close to her with his camera. Tara then pushed the camera aside and continued walking.

What Happened In Tara Sutaria’s Viral Video?

In the video, Tara can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit and wearing black sunglasses as she approaches the entrance of a Mumbai store. Several photographers surround her, while members of her team attempt to shield her with umbrellas. As the actress walks toward the entrance, one photographer moves particularly close to her. Tara is then seen pushing his camera away before continuing inside. She does not appear to stop for photographs after the incident.

Some photographers can also be heard calling out Tara’s name and asking her to pose. According to reports, the interaction took place amid a chaotic scene outside the store.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Tara Sutaria’s Reaction Sparks Debate

The brief moment has triggered a wider conversation online about celebrities’ personal space and paparazzi culture. Several social-media users defended Tara, arguing that the photographer appeared to get too close and that she was justified in moving the camera away.

Some users also criticised the way photographers were calling out to the actress, with the incident reigniting discussions around boundaries while photographing celebrities in public. However, Tara herself has not issued any separate statement about the incident so far. Therefore, the viral clip remains the primary basis for the ongoing discussion.

Tara Sutaria’s Work Front

Tara was recently seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, alongside Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi. The film has also kept the actress in the spotlight in recent weeks. Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and later appeared in films including Marjaavaan, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva.