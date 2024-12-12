Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

A British teenager, Marcus Fakana, faces a one-year prison sentence in Dubai for a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, sparking outrage over the strict enforcement of UAE laws. The case has drawn widespread attention, with advocates calling for leniency and government intervention.

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

A British teenager, Marcus Fakana, has been sentenced to one year in prison in Dubai after engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl during a family holiday. The incident has sparked significant controversy and calls for intervention from various advocacy groups and the British government.

Strict Dubai laws

Marcus, 18, from Tottenham, London, was on vacation in Dubai when he met the girl, who is also from London and has since turned 18. Their relationship began in September, but it came to light when the girl’s mother discovered evidence of their romance upon returning to the UK. She subsequently reported the matter to Dubai authorities, leading to Marcus’s arrest at his hotel in August.

Under UAE law, engaging in sexual activities with anyone under 18 is considered a crime, regardless of the age of consent being 16 in the UK. This legal framework has drawn criticism for its strict enforcement, particularly in cases involving foreign nationals.

Marcus’s Plea for Forgiveness

In a heartfelt appeal to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, Marcus expressed his devastation over the sentence. He stated, “I never intended to break the law… Please give me my life back”. His family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover legal fees and living expenses while they seek to appeal the sentence.

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, described the ruling as an “absolute disgrace,” emphasizing that Marcus’s actions were consensual and that he should not face such severe consequences for a relationship with someone of his own age. She criticized the British government for not doing enough to assist him, stating that he feels “abandoned” by officials who have prioritized trade relations over individual rights.

The case has raised awareness about the risks faced by tourists in countries with strict laws regarding personal conduct. Stirling urged travelers to reconsider visiting Dubai due to potential legal pitfalls and human rights concerns associated with its judicial system.Marcus is currently out on bail while his legal team prepares an appeal against the sentence. His family remains hopeful for leniency from Dubai’s authorities as they navigate this challenging situation.

