Texas Woman Sets World Record for Largest Breastmilk Donation, Providing Lifesaving Milk to Preterm Babies

Alyse Ogletree, a 36-year-old mother from Texas, has broken her own record for the largest donation of breastmilk, donating an incredible 2,645.58 liters to support infants in need. This new record follows her previous donation milestone of 1,569.79 liters, making her one of the most prolific breastmilk donors globally. Ogletree’s commitment to helping vulnerable babies has transformed lives across Texas and beyond, with her donations reaching countless infants who rely on breastmilk for their survival.

Ogletree’s Impact on Preterm Babies

Ogletree has been donating her milk to the Mothers’ Milk Bank of North Texas, an organization dedicated to providing milk to preterm and critically ill newborns. According to the milk bank, just one liter of breastmilk can support 11 preterm babies. Based on her total donations, Ogletree estimates that nearly 350,000 newborns have benefited from her milk. Her dedication to giving has not only set records but has also contributed to the well-being of countless infants whose lives depend on the nourishing qualities of breastmilk.

The Journey to Breastmilk Donation

Ogletree’s journey began unexpectedly after the birth of her first son, Kyle, who is now 14 years old. Discovering she was producing an excess of milk and discarding it, she was encouraged to donate by a nurse at the hospital who witnessed the overflow of milk filling up their freezer. In an interview with Guinness World Records, Ogletree shared, “Our first child, Kyle, was in the hospital, and I was filling the nurses’ freezer. A nurse asked if I was donating, which I didn’t know was possible, and that is when I learned about it.” This moment inspired her to begin a journey of donation that would span over a decade and lead to multiple record-breaking achievements.

Ogletree’s Motivation Behind the Donations

Ogletree expressed her profound sense of fulfillment from her ability to donate breastmilk, especially given that financial donations are not always feasible for her family. Speaking to Guinness World Records, she explained, “I have a big heart. At the end of the day, I’m not made of money, and I can’t give away money to good causes over and over because I have a family I have to support for.” This perspective has driven her to provide what she could, knowing her milk is a vital resource for infants who may not otherwise survive.

Encouraging Other Women to Join the Cause

As a mother of three and a surrogate, Ogletree’s goal extends beyond her donations. She hopes to inspire other women to consider donating their breastmilk, especially those who, like her, may produce an abundant supply. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Ogletree said, referring to the joy she finds in helping other mothers and babies. She also emphasizes the importance of healthy habits that have helped her maintain a high production level, including staying hydrated, eating nutritious meals, and keeping a consistent pumping schedule.

A Journey Fueled by Compassion

Throughout her journey, Ogletree has continued to donate even after becoming a mother of three: Kyle, now 14; Kage, 12; and Kory, 7. Her dedication has not waned, and her incredible achievement has positioned her as an inspirational figure within the breastfeeding and milk donation communities. Her story shines a light on the significant impact that individual acts of kindness can have, especially when directed toward those most in need.