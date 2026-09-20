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Home > Offbeat News > Thailand Monk Intimate Videos: CCTV Footage Emerges During Financial Probe

Thailand Monk Intimate Videos: CCTV Footage Emerges During Financial Probe

The footage, widely reported by Thai media, allegedly shows former abbot Phra Wachirayan Wi kissing 47-year-old Punyavee Rungrueang before the pair are seen in an intimate situation at his residence.

Thailand Monk Intimate Videos: CCTV Footage Emerges During Financial Probe

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 17:21 IST

A senior Buddhist monk in Thailand has been defrocked after police investigating alleged financial misconduct reportedly uncovered CCTV footage showing him in an intimate encounter with a woman at his residence. The footage, which has been widely broadcast by Thai media, allegedly shows Phra Wachirayan Wi, 66, kissing a 47-year-old woman identified as Punyavee Rungrueang before the two are seen in an intimate situation on a dining table.

CCTV Footage Emerges During Police Investigation

According to reports, the footage was discovered during a police investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the monk. Wachirayan, the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya, was arrested along with Punyavee on September 13. Police suspect the former abbot of embezzling around 100 million baht, equivalent to approximately Rs 29 crore, from the monastery. Punyavee has allegedly been accused of helping convert and conceal the funds. The investigation reportedly began in mid-July after authorities received information alleging misconduct and misuse of temple money.

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Monk Defrocked After Arrest

Wachirayan was reportedly defrocked shortly after his arrest. The emergence of the CCTV footage has since drawn widespread attention, with Thai media focusing on the alleged relationship and the circumstances in which the footage was obtained. The authorities are continuing to investigate the alleged financial offences and the role of the woman in the suspected movement of monastery funds.

Similar Case Shocked Thailand Last Year

The case comes after another high-profile incident involving Buddhist monks in Thailand last year. Police arrested a woman accused of having sexual relationships with at least 11 monks and allegedly using photographs and videos to blackmail them. Authorities said the woman had allegedly extorted nearly $12 million in monastery funds. The case triggered widespread scrutiny of financial misconduct and personal behaviour within Buddhist institutions in the country.
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Thailand Monk Intimate Videos: CCTV Footage Emerges During Financial Probe
Tags: Buddhist monk scandalmonk defrockedPhra Wachirayan WiPunyavee RungrueangThai monk arrestedThai monk intimate videoThailand monk CCTV videoThailand monk scandal

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Thailand Monk Intimate Videos: CCTV Footage Emerges During Financial Probe

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