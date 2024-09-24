Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Thane Fruit Vendor Arrested After Disturbing Urination Incident

A Thane fruit vendor has been arrested for allegedly urinating in a bag used for selling fruits without washing his hands, an incident that was captured on video and subsequently went viral, igniting outrage among locals, reports PTI.

Thane Fruit Vendor Arrested After Disturbing Urination Incident

A Thane fruit vendor has been arrested for allegedly urinating in a bag used for selling fruits without washing his hands, an incident that was captured on video and subsequently went viral, igniting outrage among locals, reports PTI.

Earlier on sunday, the 20-year-old vendor, identified as Ali Khan, was apprehended by the Manpada Police. As per police, this incident occurred in a market located in the Nilje area of Dombivali.

The arrest was made, following an angry reaction from the community. Who later, vandalized the market before the police could arrive to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, Khan has been detained under Sections 271 (negligent act that could spread dangerous diseases), 272 (malignant act likely to cause infection), and 296 (obscenity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows How Laborers from UP & Bihar Are Living in Dubai

Currently, the investigation is ongoing. Earlier on September 15, where locals attacked two juice shop workers for allegedly mixing urine into their products at Ghaziabad.

Must Read: Coldplay Tickets Listed At Rs.3 Lakh Despite Fraud Warnings From Book My Show

As per authorities, a plastic container with urine was found inside the shop, leading to further suspicions. Eventually, the workers reportedly confessed to the act and apologized after the confrontation.

Later, the police later arrested them, and investigations are ongoing to assess the health risks posed to customers.

Filed under

Fruit Vendor Manpada Police NewsX thane

Also Read

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon, Leaving Children and Families in Crisis

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon, Leaving Children and Families in Crisis

Record High; Sensex At 85,100, NiftyTests 26,000

Record High; Sensex At 85,100, NiftyTests 26,000

AI Will Transform Jobs, but OpenAI’s Sam Altman Assures There’s No Shortage of Work Ahead

AI Will Transform Jobs, but OpenAI’s Sam Altman Assures There’s No Shortage of Work Ahead

East Delhi: Teen Stabbed to Death by Friends Over Smartphone Treat

East Delhi: Teen Stabbed to Death by Friends Over Smartphone Treat

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Entertainment

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox