Thane Fruit Vendor Arrested After Disturbing Urination Incident

A Thane fruit vendor has been arrested for allegedly urinating in a bag used for selling fruits without washing his hands, an incident that was captured on video and subsequently went viral, igniting outrage among locals, reports PTI.

A Thane fruit vendor has been arrested for allegedly urinating in a bag used for selling fruits without washing his hands, an incident that was captured on video and subsequently went viral, igniting outrage among locals, reports PTI.

Earlier on sunday, the 20-year-old vendor, identified as Ali Khan, was apprehended by the Manpada Police. As per police, this incident occurred in a market located in the Nilje area of Dombivali.

The arrest was made, following an angry reaction from the community. Who later, vandalized the market before the police could arrive to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, Khan has been detained under Sections 271 (negligent act that could spread dangerous diseases), 272 (malignant act likely to cause infection), and 296 (obscenity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows How Laborers from UP & Bihar Are Living in Dubai

Currently, the investigation is ongoing. Earlier on September 15, where locals attacked two juice shop workers for allegedly mixing urine into their products at Ghaziabad.

Must Read: Coldplay Tickets Listed At Rs.3 Lakh Despite Fraud Warnings From Book My Show

As per authorities, a plastic container with urine was found inside the shop, leading to further suspicions. Eventually, the workers reportedly confessed to the act and apologized after the confrontation.

Later, the police later arrested them, and investigations are ongoing to assess the health risks posed to customers.