The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

In today’s world, where the mind is unstable and racing of thoughts is seen. The ability of calmness is need to process life. Many link calmness to being being peaceful as it is a form of inner mastery. It provides the ability to thick clear . In the ancient text , The Bhagavad-gītā, calmness is reflect as a toll to having blossoming ideas.

Faced with the reality to fight with his own family, Kṛṣṇā’s words of wisdom transformed his mind from despair to clarity. In the text of Bhagavad-gītā, it explains importance of responsibility by acceptance of failure and success, we develop a deep stable mind that helps us through the journey of chaos to calm.

Through out the scripture it has given power images as examples of calmness. In Chapter 2, Verse 70, Kṛṣṇā compares a calm person to a steady ocean, he further mentions that as the water enters the ocean it doesn’t change it similarly the effect of worldly desires doesn’t have power over mind.

Bhagavad-gītā reminds us that calmness of mind is rooted in self awareness and the sense of strong sense of disciple. The text describes a composed person as someone who has mastered their mind. The mastery of mind is not different yet deeply anchored, seeing the shift in worldly nature and not choosing to be consumed by it. The clarity of mind enables them to not detach themselves but accept life as a process.

In real life, calmness isn’t about avoiding stress. It’s about choosing how we respond to it. Whether it’s handling conflict at work, making tough decisions, or supporting loved ones through difficult times—a calm mind gives us the strength to lead with compassion and confidence.

In today’s world where there is chaos and confusion , mental clarity helps in navigating thoughts and developing new ideas. In verse 6.5, Kṛṣṇā shed light towards the importance of inner mastery. He states that the inner mastery is the foundation of outer stability. In other words, mind is like a flowing river , although it is difficult to control but one can built a bridge on it.

One of the main source of anxiety is thinking about the result which delays the process of working or executing the task. As mentioned in verse, 2.47, One should focus on becoming duty oriented towards your job, your studies , your passion and not focusing entirely on the result. According to the text, a disoriented mind becomes delusional. We see situations in our life through emotions not the truth. In difficult situations, we no longer see situations as they truly are. In moments of intense pressure, Kṛṣṇā reminds Āṛjun of the importance of maintaining clarity and composure. Kṛṣṇā explains that the mind becomes agitated when it is clouded by fear of the unknown. Such a mind reacts impulsively, leading to suffering and poor decisions. This reveals the duality of the mind: it can either be our greatest friend or our worst enemy, depending on whether we have mastered it or allowed it to master us.

