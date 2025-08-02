Home > Lifestyle > The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

In today’s world, where the mind is unstable and racing of thoughts is seen. The ability of calmness is need to process life. Many link calmness to being being peaceful as it is a form of inner mastery. It provides the ability to thick clear . In the ancient text , The Bhagavad-gītā, calmness is reflect as a toll to having blossoming ideas.

The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā(Image Credit-Pinterest)
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā(Image Credit-Pinterest)

Published By: Navya Chaturvedi
Published: August 2, 2025 13:59:00 IST

In today’s world, where the mind is unstable and racing of thoughts is seen. The ability of calmness is need to process life. Many link calmness to being being peaceful as it is a form of inner mastery. It provides the ability to thick clear . In the ancient text , The Bhagavad-gītā, calmness is reflect as a toll to having blossoming ideas.

Faced with the reality to fight with his own family, Kṛṣṇā’s words of wisdom transformed his mind from despair to clarity. In the text of Bhagavad-gītā, it explains importance of responsibility by acceptance of failure and success, we develop a deep stable mind that helps us through the journey of chaos to calm.

 Through out the scripture it has given power images as examples of calmness. In  Chapter 2, Verse 70, Kṛṣṇā compares a calm person to a steady ocean, he further mentions that as the water enters the ocean it doesn’t change it similarly the effect of worldly desires doesn’t have power over mind.

Bhagavad-gītā  reminds us that calmness  of mind is rooted in self awareness and the sense of strong sense of disciple. The text describes a composed person as someone who has mastered their mind. The mastery of mind is not different yet deeply anchored, seeing the shift in worldly nature  and not choosing to be consumed by it. The clarity of mind enables them to not detach themselves but accept life as a process.

The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

In real life, calmness isn’t about avoiding stress. It’s about choosing how we respond to it. Whether it’s handling conflict at work, making tough decisions, or supporting loved ones through difficult times—a calm mind gives us the strength to lead with compassion and confidence.

 In today’s world where there is chaos and confusion , mental clarity helps in navigating thoughts and developing new ideas. In verse 6.5,  Kṛṣṇā  shed light towards the importance of inner mastery. He states that the inner mastery is the foundation of outer stability. In other words, mind is like a flowing river , although it is difficult to control but one can built a bridge on it.

One of the main source of anxiety is thinking about the result which delays the process of working or executing the task. As mentioned in verse, 2.47, One should focus on becoming duty oriented towards your job, your studies , your passion and not focusing entirely on the result. According to the text, a disoriented mind becomes delusional. We see situations in our life through emotions not the truth. In difficult situations, we no longer see situations as they truly are. In moments of intense pressure, Kṛṣṇā reminds Āṛjun of the importance of maintaining clarity and composure. Kṛṣṇā explains that the mind becomes agitated when it is clouded by fear of the unknown. Such a mind reacts impulsively, leading to suffering and poor decisions. This reveals the duality of the mind: it can either be our greatest friend or our worst enemy, depending on whether we have mastered it or allowed it to master us.

ALSO READ: Kalki Jayanti 2025 Panchang: Puja Muhurat, Remedies, And Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit On July 30

 

Tags: Bhagavad gitapower of calmness

RELATED News

Pickleball Just Leveled Up—From Trend to Lifestyle. Check Out What’s Happening in Delhi
Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!
5 Must-Try Dishes at Rameshwaram Cafe That Keep the Crowd Coming Back!
What Is Ulwaluko Ritual? 39 Boys Die, Many Mutilated During Circumcision Using Old Spears, Razor Blades
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?

LATEST NEWS

After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
Joe Root’s Chic Knock At The Oval Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Home Record
Hiroshima Day: Why the World Remembers August 6
How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine And Create AI Videos Fom Text Prompts
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award
Thailand Returns Two Injured Cambodian Troops Before Key Border Talks: Here’s All You Need To Know
Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Breaks Down In Bengaluru Court
Arun Jaitley’s Son Calls Out Rahul’s Allegation ‘FALSE’, Says ‘Let Me Remind You…’
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?