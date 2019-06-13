God is back on Twitter after getting suspended for tweet supporting LGBTQIA+: The Twitter handle, operated by David Javermaum, was suspended for a tweet supporting LGBTQIA+. However, Twitter soon realised its mistake and restored the account.

God is back on Twitter after getting suspended for tweet supporting LGBTQIA+: Twitter restored an account named ‘God’ after blocking it for a tweet that appeared as a violation of the micro-blogging site’s rules against hateful conduct. The account @ TheTweetOfGod, handled by David Javermaum, a writer and producer, tweeted a post supporting LGBTQI+A community that Twitter found inappropriate. Twitter not only took offence to the tweet but also suspended God’s account from the platform.

Soon after realising its mistake, Twitter extended an apology and restored the account. However, it did not end here. God, in turn, shared the screenshot of Twitter’s apology that left his followers in splits. The followers started tweeting with different hilarious takes after God took on Twitter for a sarcastic offense.

The account is active on Twitter since 2010 and has over six million followers. David Javermaum is an Emmy Award winner for thirteen times. Eleven out of the 13 awards were won by Javermaum for the work he did in The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Here’s take a look at the hilarious tweet war:

If gay people are a mistake, they're a mistake I've made hundreds of millions of times, which proves I'm incompetent and shouldn't be relied upon for anything. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 11, 2019

"Hello God". Please. Don't try to make all kissy-kissy with Me now, Twitter. It's too late. You messed with the wrong Near Eastern Bronze Age sky-father-king projection. By the time I'm done with you, MYSPACE will laugh at your relevance. pic.twitter.com/5tasH3X0t4 — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 11, 2019

The blocking of the account led to furore by the fans of God as they questioned the policies of Twitter. Subsequently, Twitter reviewed its decision to block the god’s account and found no violation of rules in the tweet posted the account. Twitter found an error leading to blockade of the account.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App