In today’s world when parents often tell their children to be more like the Einsteins and the Newtons of past, this young Indian boy from England has beaten geniuses like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in an Intelligence quotient (IQ) test. The 10-year-old boy, Mehul Garg, has now become the youngest applicant ever achieve the highest score in the Mensa IQ test. The idea of taking up the Mensa IQ test occurred to Mehul, also identified as Mahi, after his elder brother (13) took the IQ test last year and scored the highest 162.

The proud mother of Mahi, Divya Garg said that Mahi is fiercely competitive. Reacting to his son’s achievement Mahi’s mother said, “His older brother had achieved the same score last year so he really wanted to prove that he is no less intelligent than his brother.” Reports suggested that Mahi who studies at Reading Boys Grammar School in Reading in southern England, scored the maximum score of 162 to become a member of Mensa. Mensa is said to be the High IQ Society in the world. The score achieved by Mahi is 2 points higher than what Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking had achieved in their Mensa IQ Test.

The following score achieved by Indian-origin Mahi has placed him in the top 1% of the entire human race that achieved the following score. Speaking on the achievement, Divya said, “Mehul said the paper challenged his language skills, including analogies and definitions, and his sense of logic.” After getting his results, Mehul said, “I was in tears when I got the results back”. Even though the kid sounds extremely studious and hard working, his passion still remains cricket and ice-skating. Later in life, Mehul wants to head a technology company like Google.

Apart from acing the academics, the two smart brothers are also working together to develop an application that would help in reducing the isolation by connecting neighbours with each other.