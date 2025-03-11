Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • This Country Will Have No Butterflies Due To Alarming 22% Decline, Says Report

This Country Will Have No Butterflies Due To Alarming 22% Decline, Says Report

Butterfly populations dropped an average of 1.3% annually across the country, except for the Pacific Northwest. But even that encouraging result came with a caveat.

This Country Will Have No Butterflies Due To Alarming 22% Decline, Says Report


A study has been released, which for the first time tallies butterfly data from more than 76,000 surveys across the continental United States.

The results: between 2000 and 2020, total butterfly abundance fell by 22 per cent across the 554 species counted. That means that for every five individual butterflies within the contiguous US in the year 2000, there were only four in 2020.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Action must be taken,” said Elise Zipkin, a Red Cedar Distinguished Professor of quantitative ecology at Michigan State University and a co-author of the paper.

“To lose 22 percent of butterflies across the continental U.S. in just two decades is distressing and shows a clear need for broad-scale conservation interventions,” Elise added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In this paper, Zipkin and Haddad were among a working group of scientists with the USGS Powell Center for Analysis and Synthesis who aggregated decades of butterfly data from 35 monitor programs, including records of over 12.6 million butterflies.

Using data integration approaches, the team examined how butterfly abundances changed regionally and individually for the 342 species with enough data.

Abundance is a term that threatens to become ironic. Butterfly populations dropped an average of 1.3% annually across the country, except for the Pacific Northwest. But even that encouraging result came with a caveat.

Further scrutiny of the apparent 10% increase in overall abundance in the Pacific Northwest over the 20-year study period was credited largely to the California tortoiseshell butterfly, which was enjoying a population boom not expected to be sustained.

“This is the definitive study of butterflies in the U.S.,” said Collin Edwards, the study’s lead author. “For those who were not already aware of insect declines, this should be a wake-up call. We urgently need both local- and national-scale conservation efforts to support butterflies and other insects. We have never had as clear and compelling a picture of butterfly declines as we do now.”

Edwards had been a postdoctoral research associate at Washington State University, Vancouver, and now works at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The results reveal that 13 times as many species declined as increased- with 107 species losing more than half their populations.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi Ranks 13th Among World’s 20 Most Polluted Cities

Filed under

Butterflies

YouTuber Alysha Burney

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?
newsx

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...
newsx

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer
Former Philippines presid

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?
Trump Administration

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory
newsx

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

Entertainment

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women