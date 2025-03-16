This Dream Seems To Be Slipping Away: Fiery Speech By A Nepali School Student Breaks The Internet- Watch!

The two-minute, 19-second clip, reportedly first shared on Reddit’s Nepal Social community, has gained massive traction, with many praising the student’s passion and conviction.

A Nepali student’s fiery speech at his school’s annual program has captured the internet’s attention, resonating with thousands on social media.

Abiskar Raut, identified as the head boy of Holy Bell School, delivered an impassioned address about Nepal’s political and economic struggles, sparking widespread discussion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Call for a New Nepal

In the viral video, Abiskar Raut speaks about his dream of rebuilding Nepal, expressing both hope and frustration.

“Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away,” he declares.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He portrays Nepal as a nurturing mother and urges citizens to give back through honesty, hard work, and dedication. His powerful words struck a chord with many, earning admiration for his bold stance.

Speech by this Nepali student is killing internet today pic.twitter.com/huGGFqmjdy — Ra_Bies 3.0 (@Ra_Bies) March 14, 2025

Criticism of Political Corruption and Unemployment

Abiskar did not shy away from criticizing political parties and systemic corruption, highlighting the struggles of unemployment and instability that have plagued Nepal.

“We are bound by the chains of unemployment. We are trapped in the selfish games of political parties,” he stated. He emphasized that if people do not raise their voices now, the nation will remain in the shackles of despair.

“Our ancestors shed their blood to give us a nation. We cannot sell it. We cannot lose it. Now, we must decide—will we drown in darkness or rise as the sun of hope?”

Social Media Reactions to the Viral Speech

The two-minute, 19-second clip, reportedly first shared on Reddit’s Nepal Social community, has gained massive traction, with many praising the student’s passion and conviction.

Social media users had mixed reactions:

Supporters admired his energy: “I will go to war for this boy,” one user said.

Others appreciated the dramatic tone: “He sounds like he just landed from the 1940s.”

Some injected humor: “Brother seems as if he is going to invade the other school.”

A few offered constructive criticism: “Just because you shout louder doesn’t mean your message lands well. Love the energy nonetheless.”

Speech Amid Political Unrest in Nepal

The viral speech comes at a time when Nepal is experiencing political turbulence. Recently, thousands of people welcomed former King Gyanendra Shah, with bike rallies demanding the return of the Hindu monarchy.

Nepal, a Hindu kingdom for 240 years, abolished its monarchy in 2008, shifting to a democratic system. However, in the past 16 years, the country has seen 13 different governments, leading to frustration over corruption and economic instability.

Many Nepalese now reminisce about the monarchy’s stability, fueling debates on the nation’s future.

Abiskar Raut’s speech has ignited a nationwide conversation on Nepal’s governance and future. While some see him as a voice of change, others question the effectiveness of rhetoric alone.