Rizwan Pehelwan, a Twitter user and the newlywed in town, took to the microblogging site to share this extra special story of his life. It took no time for Rizwan's post to wreak havoc online and garnering over thousands of hearts. The thread is just too cute and worth appreciating as Rizwan explains how each and every member of his family put the tiniest of their efforts to make the wedding a success.

While the recent extravaganza celebrity weddings were pleasing to eyes, a Pakistani man is winning hearts with his simple and sweet wedding story. Rizwan Pehelwan, a Twitter user and the newlywed in town, took to the microblogging site to share this extra special story of his life. Rizwan has explained in a thread of tweets how he organised his wedding in a budget of just 20,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately Rs. 10,000 ).

It took no time for Rizwan’s post to wreak havoc online and garnering over thousands of hearts. The thread is just too cute and worth appreciating as Rizwan explains how each and every member of his family put the tiniest of their efforts to make the wedding a success. “My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents. The venue was my terrace. The menu was chicken tikka, seekh kabab, pathooray chanay halwa strawberries,” reads one of Rizwan’s tweet. Isn’t that sweet?

Let’s not reveal any other details from his tweets, and take a look at the thread itself:

Guys shaadi season hai so here's my wedding story in a thread so you guys know that having apni marzi ki shaadi is possible. My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents. The venue was my terrace. The menu was chicken tikka, seekh kabab, pathooray chanay halwa strawberries. — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

I set my max budget at Rs. 20,000. A friend lent his cooks, I bought the chicken and masalay from that money and helped prepare it all. Wife cooked khattay alu as a starter. Dad bought fairy lights n put them up on the terrace. — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

I borrowed 25 chairs from the neighborhood election committee lmao. I forgot dessert so @RizWanKenobi_ brought strawberries n ice cream. He also brought tables for the food. @HaseenaAtomBum and @hiranajam FLEW IN FOR THIS. — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

My wife and I wore plain blue shalwar kameez (mom n sis paid for this as a gift). We all ate and talked till midnight when wapda cut us off. The whole shaadi then moved to Manji Munch DHA and then bas. Khush! Done! — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

What I'm trying to say is. IT'S. OKAY. Sukoon karo. Do whatever you want ofc and whatever you can afford. But HAVE FUN. Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY. Khush raho sab. Bye. (wedding pic added for saboot thanks) pic.twitter.com/xf2OJHqTVH — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

Wasn’t that just too amazing and inspiring? Amid the big fat Indian weddings that have continuously been happening around us, a wedding like that of Rizwan really stands out. Let’s hope like all the extravaganza wedding that has become more like a trend now, a one like Rizwan’s keeps making us feel butterflies in our stomach.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App

Read More