While the recent extravaganza celebrity weddings were pleasing to eyes, a Pakistani man is winning hearts with his simple and sweet wedding story. Rizwan Pehelwan, a Twitter user and the newlywed in town, took to the microblogging site to share this extra special story of his life. Rizwan has explained in a thread of tweets how he organised his wedding in a budget of just 20,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately Rs. 10,000 ).
It took no time for Rizwan’s post to wreak havoc online and garnering over thousands of hearts. The thread is just too cute and worth appreciating as Rizwan explains how each and every member of his family put the tiniest of their efforts to make the wedding a success. “My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents. The venue was my terrace. The menu was chicken tikka, seekh kabab, pathooray chanay halwa strawberries,” reads one of Rizwan’s tweet. Isn’t that sweet?
Let’s not reveal any other details from his tweets, and take a look at the thread itself:
Wasn’t that just too amazing and inspiring? Amid the big fat Indian weddings that have continuously been happening around us, a wedding like that of Rizwan really stands out. Let’s hope like all the extravaganza wedding that has become more like a trend now, a one like Rizwan’s keeps making us feel butterflies in our stomach.
