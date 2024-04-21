This Temple Becomes The Riches Temple In India By Devotees Offering Gold

In India, the tradition of offering donations to temples often takes the form of edible items like laddus and fruits. However, there exists a unique temple where devotees participate in a different kind of offering – donating gold. This remarkable practice occurs at the renowned Tirupati Balaji Temple, situated in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirumala Devsthanam – India’s richest Hindu Temple Trust has made the highest ever made fixed deposit of Rs 1161 crore this year, when compared to the desopits made by the trust in the last 12 years.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, the temple, also known as the temple of seven hills, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of devotees. One of the distinguishing features of this temple is the overwhelming generosity of its visitors, who demonstrate their deep-seated faith by donating gold according to their means.

Legend has it that Lord Balaji sought a loan of 1 crore and 11.4 million gold coins from Kubera for his marriage with Padmavathi. To repay this debt, devotees from across India flock to the temple, offering monetary contributions. The temple’s donation boxes overflow with offerings, with as much as 22.5 million rupees pouring in daily.

In a recent revelation, the temple authorities disclosed that over the past three years, an astounding four thousand kilograms of gold have been donated by devotees. Most of these offerings are in the form of coins, symbolizing the devotees’ reverence and devotion to the deity.

A notable tradition among devotees is to present Prasad in the form of jewelry, which the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) carefully deposits in various banks. A transparent white paper released by the temple trust reveals the annual figures of gold deposits in different banks. For instance, the State Bank of India (SBI) has received deposits totaling 5380.56 kilograms of gold as of June 2019, while the TTD has deposited 9,819.38 kilograms of gold until September 2022.

The immense wealth accumulated through these offerings not only underscores the spiritual significance of the temple but also serves as a testament to the unwavering faith and devotion of the devotees. Their selfless contributions play a vital role in sustaining the temple’s operations and furthering its charitable endeavors, reflecting the timeless bond between the divine and the devout.