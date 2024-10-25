Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

This Town in Norway Made Dying Illegal – The Chilling Reason Will Shock You!

In Longyearbyen, Norway, the northernmost town in the Svalbard archipelago, there’s an unusual policy against dying on its premises, a rule in effect since the 1950s.

This Town in Norway Made Dying Illegal – The Chilling Reason Will Shock You!

In Longyearbyen, Norway, the northernmost town in the Svalbard archipelago, there’s an unusual policy against dying on its premises, a rule in effect since the 1950s. Though there isn’t a formal sign forbidding death, people nearing death are typically sent to the mainland. This restriction has a fascinating, albeit grim, rationale.

Frozen grounds round the year

The prohibition of death isn’t a new idea; as early as the 5th century BCE, the Ancient Greeks banned dying on the sacred island of Delos. Today, a few other places share this unique rule, with Itsukushima in Japan being an exception for spiritual reasons. However, Longyearbyen’s ban stems from its harsh Arctic climate. The low temperatures, often reaching 4°F (-15°C) or lower (sometimes even -25.6°F or -32°C), in Norway mean that the ground remains frozen year-round. This permafrost preserves whatever is buried, including bodies, which are unable to decompose fully.

Permafrost in Norway

A significant problem arises from this preservation. Bodies that stay frozen could harbor viruses or diseases that may become a threat to the population. In 1950, residents discovered that the permafrost was preventing bodies from decaying, raising concerns about the potential spread of diseases. This led to the closing of Longyearbyen’s cemetery in Norway and the establishment of the no-death policy.

This decision was validated in the 1990s when scientists studying permafrost exhumed bodies from Longyearbyen’s graveyard in Norway and found that a victim of the 1918 influenza pandemic still carried the virus in a preserved state. This deadly virus, which once killed about 5% of the global population, could potentially re-emerge if the permafrost were to melt due to global warming, putting the town at serious risk.

Dead evacuated in Longyearbyen, Norway

For those who pass away before being evacuated, cremation is the only burial option in Longyearbyen, Norway, requiring a state-issued permit to bury the ashes. Life here is challenging for its 2,000 residents, with severe winters that bring four months of darkness, and threats from polar bears that roam outside the settlement. On top of the prohibition of death, cats are also banned to protect the local bird population. For anyone managing to navigate these extreme conditions, death’s ban may seem the least of their worries.

Read More: Dhanteras 2024: Know The Timing, Magical Rituals To Attract Wealth & Abundance

Filed under

Arctic climate Longyearbyen Norway
Advertisement

Also Read

What Happened During 2015 Brazil Dam Disaster? Mining Companies Agree To Pay $30 Billion In Settlement

What Happened During 2015 Brazil Dam Disaster? Mining Companies Agree To Pay $30 Billion In...

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Watch Video: This US Journalist Says He’s Aware of ‘One Story’ That Could End Donald Trump’s Campaign

Watch Video: This US Journalist Says He’s Aware of ‘One Story’ That Could End Donald...

Was Jeff Bezos Behind Washington Post’s Decision Against Endorsing Kamala Harris?

Was Jeff Bezos Behind Washington Post’s Decision Against Endorsing Kamala Harris?

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Entertainment

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh, ‘The Grateful Dead’ Bassist Dies At 84

Phil Lesh, ‘The Grateful Dead’ Bassist Dies At 84

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox