This UK Travel Blogger Takes International ‘Extreme Day Trips,’ Returns Home In Night

For most people, an international vacation means taking time off, packing bags, and spending days exploring new destinations. But for Monica Stott, a 37-year-old travel blogger from Wrexham, a single day is all she needs to fly to a foreign country, explore, and return home—all before bedtime.

Monica has perfected the art of “extreme day trips,” a growing trend where travelers visit international destinations for just a few hours before catching a return flight the same night. Her whirlwind adventures have taken her to cities like Milan, Bergamo, Lisbon, Amsterdam, and even Reykjavik. While many might find the idea exhausting, Monica insists that these trips still provide the thrill of a full vacation.

“I think people are always surprised that you really do feel like you’ve had a holiday,” she says.

How It All Began

Monica’s introduction to extreme day trips happened unexpectedly during her work-related travels. Initially, she took quick trips to Ireland for client meetings, where she would fly in for an hour or two and then return home. Soon, she realized that by extending her stay just a little longer, she could turn these trips into full-fledged travel experiences.

Inspired by online travel communities sharing their experiences of one-day trips, Monica decided to try it for leisure—and she hasn’t looked back since.

The Psychology Behind Short Getaways

According to Monica, the best moments of a holiday often happen at the beginning, making extreme day trips just as fulfilling as longer vacations.

“There’s research suggesting that most of your best holiday memories are made in the first one or two days. When I thought about it, I agreed. A lot of the best moments happen when you first arrive,” she explains.

Monica’s travel routine is intense: she lands in time for breakfast, crams as much as possible into her day, and flies home at night. It’s a high-energy, fast-paced way of seeing the world—but for her, it’s worth it.

Budget-Friendly and Efficient Travel

One of the biggest draws of extreme day trips is affordability. Monica, like many others following this trend, sees it as a budget-friendly way to travel.

“People always say they’d love to visit places like Paris or Rome but don’t have the time or money for a long trip. This is a way around that,” she says.

Similarly, 18-year-old student Luka Chijutomi-Ghosh from Cardiff has taken an even more extreme approach, hopping between multiple countries in a single day. His trips prove that with careful planning, short but meaningful international journeys are possible.

Monica also highlights the cost-effectiveness of her travel choices. Comparing a night out with friends to a return flight under £20, she asks, “If I can get a return flight for under £20 and experience a whole new city instead, why not?”

Despite the excitement surrounding extreme day trips, they have faced criticism for their environmental impact. Air travel contributes significantly to global carbon emissions, and some argue that encouraging frequent, short flights worsens the problem.

Monica acknowledges these concerns but also points out that many travelers choose extreme day trips due to time or financial constraints.

“I think if it means people are taking way more flights, and airlines are putting on more flights, then I do see that as a negative impact,” she admits. “But a lot of people doing extreme day trips are doing it because they either can’t afford to take a longer holiday or don’t have time.”

Monica’s key to a successful extreme day trip is meticulous planning. She chooses destinations within a two-hour flight range to minimize travel fatigue and maximizes her time by arriving early and staying on schedule.

She also advises travelers to stay calm and treat the experience like any other mode of transportation. “A lot of people get really excited or anxious at the airport, and that can be exhausting. If you just treat it like getting on a train or a bus, you don’t use up all your energy with that pre-holiday anxiety,” she says.

Extreme day trips are changing the way people think about travel. With social media groups dedicated to the trend growing rapidly, more travelers are embracing the idea of quick, meaningful getaways.

For Monica, it’s a lifestyle that keeps her adventurous spirit alive without disrupting her routine. “Every location is different, but I always try to fit in as many unique experiences as possible,” she says.

While extreme day trips might not replace traditional vacations, they prove that travel doesn’t have to be long or expensive to be memorable. And for Monica Stott, that’s the best part of the journey.

