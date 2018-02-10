If you are looking for a great idea to impress your loved ones, you should visit a restaurant in Massachusetts, United States of America. The restaurant is offering a special burger with a diamond ring that comes at an expensive price of $ 3000 or approximately 1.9 lakh. The restaurant informed that the burger has to be ordered 48 hours in advance.

As the Valentine week is going on, lovers express their love through different mediums like gifting your partner chocolates, teddy and the things which they really like. Every person wants to make this day special and memorable. If you are thinking to do something special for your loved one, you should visit a restaurant in Massachusetts, the United States of America for dinner. The restaurant is offering an extra special Valentine’s day burger that comes with a gold and diamond engagement ring in the bun. But, the burger comes at an expensive price of $ 3000 or approximately 1.9 lakh.

You wouldn’t find expensive if you are ready to impress your love. “This Valentine’s Day you can get a Big Boy Burger for only $3k! It also happens to come with an engagement ring to propose to your loved one later that night,” writes Pauli’s Northend in their Facebook post. The restaurant informed that the burger has to be ordered 48 hours in advance. The engagement ring will a 7/8 carat Neil Lane engagement ring from the Kay Jewelers.

The restaurant in a press release said, ” Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like Boston’s best burger topped with a princess cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14k, gold”. Pauli Northland, restaurant writes “It also happens to come with an engagement ring to propose to your loved one later that night,” the restaurant said. “Make this the best V-day yet!”

The day of love, Valentine’s Day falls on February 14th every year. We shower our loved ones with cards, flowers, gifts and chocolates just to make them feel special. Thought to have originated from a Roman festival known as Lupercalia, the day was initially celebrated on February 15 as a fertility festival dedicated to the Roman god of agriculture- Faunus.