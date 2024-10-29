Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For More!

Throwing a Diwali party at home can be a delightful yet demanding task. With so many details to juggle sending invitations, decorating your space, and most importantly, planning the snack menu it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. One essential element that often proves challenging is finding the perfect snacks to keep your guests happy and satisfied. During lively gatherings filled with card games and friendly conversations, having the right munchies on hand can make all the difference.

What could be more appealing than crispy, addictive chips to satisfy those snack cravings? Instead of the usual potato chips, why not surprise your guests with something a little more unique? Enter Kolkata-style masala chips an exciting twist on the classic snack that promises to elevate your Diwali party.

What Are Kolkata-Style Masala Chips?

Kolkata-style masala chips bring a burst of flavor to traditional potato chips. These chips are not just eaten plain; they are transformed into a masaledaar snack by mixing crushed chips with a delightful blend of ingredients. Finely chopped onions, fresh coriander, spicy green chillies, and a medley of spices come together to create a mouthwatering treat. This flavorful combination makes them perfect for any occasion, whether enjoyed as a late afternoon snack with chai or as a savory delight during your Diwali festivities. Both kids and adults are sure to love them!

How to Keep Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Crispy

The key to these masala chips lies in their crispiness. For the best results, start with a good quality, crunchy potato chip base. It’s essential to avoid using too much lemon juice, as excess moisture can quickly turn crispy chips soggy. Additionally, make sure to thoroughly drain any water from the chopped onions before mixing; this step is crucial for maintaining that perfect crunchy texture.

Easy Recipe for Kolkata-Style Masala Chips

Creating these Kolkata-style masala chips is straightforward and quick—perfect for busy hosts! You’ll need just a few simple ingredients and around 10 minutes of your time.

Ingredients:

Plain potato chips

1 cup finely chopped onions

2-3 green chillies, chopped

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Lemon juice to taste

Instructions:

Mix the Base: In a large bowl, combine the chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and a dash of lemon juice. Mix well to ensure all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Add the Chips: Just before serving, crush the potato chips into the bowl with the masala mixture. Gently combine everything, being careful not to break the chips too much. Final Touches: For an extra pop of flavor, consider sprinkling some additional chaat masala and fresh coriander leaves on top before serving.

Your Kolkata-style masala chips are now ready to impress your guests!

These Kolkata-style masala chips are not just a snack; they are an experience that captures the spirit of celebration. Easy to make and bursting with flavor, they’re sure to be a hit at your Diwali party. So gather your ingredients, and get ready to serve up a crunchy treat that will keep everyone coming back for more!

