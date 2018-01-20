In a video that has recently surfaced online is taking the Internet by storm. The video is from Tanzania that shows a small confidence who is so confident and brave that it will make two lions to change their ways after getting accosted by the small dog and his loud mouth. The lion couple also tried to attack the little dog but they were not able to shook off this little bundle of confidence.

At times, we all need a dose of confidence from something or somebody. Most of the times it is our friends who help us to cop up with our fears and sometimes, it is just the random stuff. So, this time there is this latest video which will make you salute the guts of this small dog that is barking hard on the two humungous lions coming in his way. The video has recently surfaced online and has taken the Internet by storm.

So, the video begins with a pair of lions that are seen relaxing and chilling in this wide field. Suddenly, a small dog enters the frame and the duo tries to attack it. The moment you realize that it is going to be the last day of this dog, this dog fights back. He starts barking at the couple making the female lion to step back with his act of braveness. After that, what happened made the lion realize that who is the real king of the jungle? After that, the lion couple decides to walk away, but this small dog again caught them with his loud mouth making the male lion scared. Finishing his mission, the dog struts his way through the jungle.

According to reports, the two big cats live in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, in northern Tanzania, of eastern Africa – which is also home to the world’s largest inactive, intact, volcanic crater. Check out the entire act of bravery here:

