Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

I have seen plenty of unusual dating trends online, but turning the search for a husband into an actual Google Form is definitely one of the more organised ones. Arin Patterson, 36, from Charlotte, North Carolina, created a three-page form titled “So…You’re Interested?” and pinned it to her Instagram profile in late August. Her idea was simple: instead of endlessly swiping through dating apps, why not ask potential partners some of the questions that actually matter before going on a date?

The response was much bigger than she expected. By the time the application window closed on September 30, Patterson had received 241 formal submissions, along with between 1,000 and 1,500 direct messages, according to the New York Post.

What does Arin Patterson’s husband application ask?

The form goes considerably beyond the usual dating-app questions. Patterson asks potential suitors about their careers, daily routines, habits, relationship goals and views on marriage and family. She is looking for a serious relationship that could eventually lead to marriage and fatherhood. Her listed minimum requirements include being single, Christian and between 28 and 47 years old. She also says she prefers someone with at least a bachelor’s degree and a height of 5’10” or above.

But the form is not entirely about screening other people. Patterson also introduces herself, describing her personality and what she values in a relationship.

Watch Viral Video

Why she gave up on the usual dating route

Patterson told the New York Post that she had already tried dating apps, meeting people in person and being introduced through others. “A good amount [of my dates] have been through the dating apps,” she said, adding that she had tried “literally everything” she knew to do before arriving at the husband application.

And honestly, that is what makes this story more interesting than just another viral dating gimmick. Patterson is not presenting the form as a shortcut to love. She appears to be treating it as another way of being intentional about what she wants. Her parents’ 44-year marriage has also influenced how she approaches relationships, according to her interview with the New York Post.

Social media has plenty to say

The unusual approach has divided online opinion, with some users praising Patterson for being direct while others questioned whether dating should be treated like a recruitment process. Either way, the numbers suggest the experiment has certainly got people talking. The real test now is whether one of those 241 applications turns into something that lasts beyond the Google Form.