LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Arin Patterson, a 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, has taken the modern dating search into her own hands. After trying dating apps, introductions and meeting people in person, she created a three-page Google Form for prospective husbands. It received 241 applications and up to 1,500 direct messages.

This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses
This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 14:43 IST

I have seen plenty of unusual dating trends online, but turning the search for a husband into an actual Google Form is definitely one of the more organised ones. Arin Patterson, 36, from Charlotte, North Carolina, created a three-page form titled “So…You’re Interested?” and pinned it to her Instagram profile in late August. Her idea was simple: instead of endlessly swiping through dating apps, why not ask potential partners some of the questions that actually matter before going on a date?

The response was much bigger than she expected. By the time the application window closed on September 30, Patterson had received 241 formal submissions, along with between 1,000 and 1,500 direct messages, according to the New York Post.

You Might Be Interested In

What does Arin Patterson’s husband application ask?

The form goes considerably beyond the usual dating-app questions. Patterson asks potential suitors about their careers, daily routines, habits, relationship goals and views on marriage and family. She is looking for a serious relationship that could eventually lead to marriage and fatherhood. Her listed minimum requirements include being single, Christian and between 28 and 47 years old. She also says she prefers someone with at least a bachelor’s degree and a height of 5’10” or above.

But the form is not entirely about screening other people. Patterson also introduces herself, describing her personality and what she values in a relationship.

Watch Viral Video

Why she gave up on the usual dating route

Patterson told the New York Post that she had already tried dating apps, meeting people in person and being introduced through others. “A good amount [of my dates] have been through the dating apps,” she said, adding that she had tried “literally everything” she knew to do before arriving at the husband application.

And honestly, that is what makes this story more interesting than just another viral dating gimmick. Patterson is not presenting the form as a shortcut to love. She appears to be treating it as another way of being intentional about what she wants. Her parents’ 44-year marriage has also influenced how she approaches relationships, according to her interview with the New York Post.

Social media has plenty to say

The unusual approach has divided online opinion, with some users praising Patterson for being direct while others questioned whether dating should be treated like a recruitment process. Either way, the numbers suggest the experiment has certainly got people talking. The real test now is whether one of those 241 applications turns into something that lasts beyond the Google Form.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video
Tags: dating trendsviral news

RELATED News

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels

Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far

‘1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign’: 50+ Viral Slogans You May Have Missed From The Delhi Protest Trend

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

‘Stealing Turns Deadly’: Two Youths Electrocuted To Death While Trying To Steal Wires, Bodies Burnt To Coal; Cutter Found Near Bodies

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

Breast Cancer Symptoms: 7 Warning You Should Never Ignore, From Lump Or Pain To Skin Changes And Nipple Discharge

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Caught On Cam: Noida Man Jumps From 43rd Floor Of Supernova, Body Splits Into Two Upon Impact; What Happened Before The Fall?

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video
Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video
Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video
Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video
Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS