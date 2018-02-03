To eradicate middlemen, a Gujarat farmer who is also a Class 11 dropout, has developed a milk vending machine called milk-ATM. After using the machine for a year, Nilesh Gussar started selling such kind of machines to other farmers in the area. Nilesh has no knowledge about the engineering but had a hobby of modifying machines since childhood.

One of the main cause for the painful situation of farmers in India is the middlemen. Due to them, generally, the marginalised farmers don’t get justified returns for their produce. But to eradicate middlemen, a Gujarat farmer who is also a Class 11 dropout, has come up with an effective idea. 28-year-old Nilesh Gussar from Talala in Gir Somnath district has developed a milk dispensing machine popularly known as milk-ATM. The machine gives milk ATM users three options to dispense milk- biometric fingerprinting, username and password or through a prepaid card.

Along with the easy availability of the milk, the machine is promoting the Digital India Initiative. The very first version of the machine only accepts currency notes of Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 denominations to dispense milk through the milk machine. After the unique initiative by the Nilesh, Such kind of ATM machines are getting popular in the farmer community of the local area who don’t want to sell milk to dairies- a kind of middlemen. Through these kinds of machines, farmers can decide the price of milk themselves rather than depending upon the middleman, due to which they get a lesser price.

After using the machine by himself for a year, Nilesh, a farmer from Khirdar village about 7 km from Talala, started selling such kind of machines to other farmers in the area. Since then, he has sold over 30 machines in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and other parts of the country. “I wanted to eliminate the middlemen that came between a farmer and the end customer. When I used to sell milk at a nearby dairy I was not getting competitive rates and that is why I developed this machine,” Gussar a Class 11 dropout told TOI.

Nilesh has no knowledge about the engineering but had a hobby of modifying machines since childhood, which lead him to this great invention. According to the Nilesh, ” Farmers can recover the cost of the machine within a year. That’s is why farmers having more than three buffaloes or cows generally prefer this machine.