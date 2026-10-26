Top 5 MMS Controversies Of 2026 : From Payal Gaming To Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas

The term “MMS controversy” has repeatedly trended on Indian social media in 2026, drawing attention to influencers, reality television personalities and digital creators. However, not every viral clip labelled as an MMS has turned out to be an authentic leaked video. Some cases have involved alleged breaches of privacy, while others have centred on AI-generated deepfakes, misleading labels and false identification.

From gaming influencer Payal Gaming’s deepfake controversy to Splitsvilla personalities Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas addressing a video taken from their vlog, these incidents have highlighted how quickly online speculation can spread.

Here are five notable MMS-related controversies that generated attention in 2026, including cases that originated in late 2025 but continued to make headlines this year.

Payal Gaming’s Deepfake MMS Controversy

Gaming influencer Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, became the subject of a major online controversy in December 2025 after an intimate video was circulated with claims that she was the woman featured in it. Payal publicly denied any connection to the video, stating that the person shown was not her. She described the experience as deeply distressing and said she would pursue legal action against those misusing her name and image.

The case took a significant turn in January 2026, when Maharashtra Cyber reported action against individuals linked to the circulation of the fabricated video. According to reports, a person identified as Abhishek Jadhav acknowledged creating the video using artificial intelligence and apologised. The incident brought renewed attention to the misuse of deepfake technology, particularly when a public figure’s face or identity is falsely associated with intimate material.

Payal’s case also demonstrated the importance of distinguishing between an actual private-video leak and fabricated content designed to damage someone’s reputation. The viral claims about her were not proof that she appeared in the video.

Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas Respond To An Alleged MMS Clip

Reality television personalities Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas, known for their appearance on MTV Splitsvilla X4, addressed an alleged MMS controversy in January 2026. A clip featuring Justin shirtless and casually interacting with Sakshi circulated on social media. Some users labelled it a leaked private video, while others began requesting links to the supposed footage.

Justin subsequently clarified that the circulating clip was taken from one of their vlogs and was not a leaked MMS. He criticised people for misrepresenting the footage and urged viewers to stop spreading the claim. Sakshi also supported the clarification, asking social media users to respect their privacy and avoid amplifying misleading narratives.

Unlike a confirmed privacy breach, this controversy centred on an existing video being presented online with a misleading description. The incident showed how an ordinary clip can be reframed to attract attention when it is attached to a sensational claim. The pair’s response also highlighted the consequences of online speculation, particularly when users begin demanding links to material that may not exist in the form being advertised.

Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali’s Private-Video Controversy

Bengali content creators Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali became the subject of widespread online discussion after a private video involving the couple circulated in late November 2025. The controversy continued to feature in coverage during the following months. Both creators addressed the incident through videos shared on their respective social media accounts. They alleged that a person they trusted was responsible for leaking the footage.

Dustu Sonali described the video as a private moment between the couple and said she had approached the cybercrime authorities. The pair also expressed distress over the circulation of the footage and asked people not to share it further. The case differed from controversies involving false identification or AI-generated videos because the creators themselves publicly addressed the circulation of a private clip. However, their statements should be distinguished from any independently established findings about how the footage was obtained or distributed.

The incident renewed discussion about digital privacy, trust and the risks associated with private recordings being shared without consent. It also highlighted how the online circulation of intimate material can expose the people involved to harassment and public scrutiny.

Sweet Zannat And The Viral ‘19-Minute Video’ Claims

Social media influencer Sweet Zannat was among the creators whose names became associated with the widely discussed “19-minute video” controversy that emerged in late 2025 and continued generating attention in 2026. As the clip circulated, social media users attempted to identify the people shown in it, with several influencers being named without reliable evidence. Sweet Zannat faced speculation linking her to the footage and subsequently pushed back against the claims.

The controversy was part of a broader wave of online posts using the duration of a purported video to generate curiosity and attract engagement. Different versions and claims circulated, making it difficult for users to distinguish verified information from speculation. Reporting by Hindustan Times cited a Haryana Cyber Cell officer who identified the widely discussed 19-minute clip as AI-generated. The controversy also illustrated how unrelated creators could become targets of online harassment simply because users associated their names with a viral search trend.

The key issue was not just the video itself, but the unverified identification of individuals. A name repeatedly appearing in social media posts does not establish that the person is featured in a clip. The episode served as another warning about the speed at which AI-related misinformation and false accusations can spread online.

Hetal Parmar And The Alleged AI-Generated Video

Gujarati lifestyle influencer Hetal Parmar was also named in coverage of alleged viral intimate footage in March 2026. According to a report published by LatestLY, Parmar disputed the authenticity of the circulating clip and alleged that it had been created using AI to damage her reputation. The report said she publicly challenged the claims and indicated that she was considering legal options.

The episode reflects a growing problem for social media creators: manipulated footage can be circulated with a real person’s name attached, leaving audiences to draw conclusions before the authenticity of the material has been established. However, the available reporting does not independently establish every technical detail about the creation or circulation of the alleged clip. The claims about manipulation should therefore be attributed to Parmar and the reporting, rather than presented as a separate forensic finding.

The controversy adds to the broader debate about the misuse of AI tools, the protection of personal identity and the challenges faced by people trying to correct false information after it has spread across multiple platforms.

What Do These MMS Controversies Reveal About Social Media In 2026?

The five cases illustrate that the label “MMS leak” can refer to very different situations. Some involve claims that private footage has been circulated without consent; others concern deepfakes, misleading descriptions or the false identification of people in viral clips.

That distinction matters. An allegation shared thousands of times does not become a verified fact simply because it trends online. Similarly, a person being named in connection with a video does not establish that they appear in it. The Payal Gaming controversy highlighted the potential harm of AI-generated intimate content, while Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas challenged the misrepresentation of a vlog clip. The cases involving Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali, Sweet Zannat and Hetal Parmar also demonstrate the importance of taking privacy claims seriously while carefully separating public statements from independently verified findings.

As such controversies continue to attract attention, responsible coverage requires more than repeating viral claims. It means checking the timeline, seeking direct statements, distinguishing allegations from established facts and avoiding the circulation of intimate footage.

Ultimately, the most important question in an MMS controversy is not where the video can be found, but whether the claims surrounding it are accurate and whether the privacy and dignity of the people involved are being respected.

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