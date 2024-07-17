Tragic Fall: Instagram Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Dies After Fatal Mishap At Kumbhe Waterfall

A tragic incident occurred at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad, Maharashtra, where a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, Aanvi Kamdar from Mumbai, lost her life after falling into a 300-foot gorge while filming a reel. Aanvi was visiting the waterfall with seven friends on July 16 when the accident happened around 10:30 am. Local authorities quickly responded, dispatching a rescue team along with support from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff. READ MORE: AI Video of Hollywood Stars Embracing Their Younger Selves Goes Viral; The Internet Is In Awe

“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told NDTV.

Following a six-hour rescue operation, Aanvi was successfully retrieved from the gorge. Unfortunately, she succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the fall shortly after being admitted to the Managaon sub-district hospital.

In response to the incident, local authorities, including the Tehsildar and Managaon police inspector, issued a plea to both tourists and residents. They urged everyone to responsibly enjoy tourism activities and prioritize safety when exploring the picturesque Sahyadri ranges. Emphasizing the importance of avoiding risky behaviors that could jeopardize lives, they highlighted the need for caution and vigilance in such environments.