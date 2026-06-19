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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave

‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave

A Himachal Pradesh heritage homestay owner went viral after sharing a video showing broken decor, litter and damage allegedly left behind by guests at her 100-year-old ancestral property.

viral video shows guests trashed the century-old heritage homestay (Image: Instagram/ nirvanahomesrarta)
viral video shows guests trashed the century-old heritage homestay (Image: Instagram/ nirvanahomesrarta)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 19:41 IST

A video showing the condition of a century-old heritage homestay in Himachal Pradesh after guests checked out has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about how visitors treat private properties. The clip was shared by Tarana Chauhan, who runs Nirvana Homes Rarta in the Himalayas, and highlighted broken decor, litter and signs of neglect left behind by a guest group. Through the video, Chauhan expressed disappointment over what she described as a lack of respect for the effort required to preserve a heritage homestay that has stood for generations.

The Instagram video was posted with the title, “How guests leave century-old ancestral homestay.” Chauhan used the opportunity to talk about the realities of managing a heritage homestay, saying she had left her corporate career behind to restore and run her family’s ancestral property.

Dream of mountain hospitality meets a harsh reality

Sharing her experience, the heritage homestay owner wrote, “People dream about it, running a homestay in the mountains. But the reality is sometimes so different.”

She further said, “You create something with your own love, your motivation, your excitement to provide people the best…and then, sometimes, guests walk in and treat it like just another hotel room. A chair dragged across a century-old wooden floor. Trash left behind. Food stains ignored. Lights left on. Things broken without a word.”

Owner says generations preserved the property before the damage

Chauhan stressed that the heritage homestay was not an ordinary accommodation but a 100-year-old family home that had survived generations, storms and the passage of time. According to her, it was painful to see parts of the property damaged or neglected by guests.

Repeating her concern, she said, “And then, sometimes, guests walk in and treat it like just another hotel room. A chair dragged across a century-old wooden floor. Trash left behind. Food stains ignored. Lights left on. Things broken without a word.” She also appealed to travellers, saying, “If you’re staying in a homestay, heritage property, or someone’s home, please remember: Treat it the way you’d want someone to treat yours.”

Social media users divided over responsibility

As the video spread online, several hosts shared similar stories about managing a heritage homestay and dealing with irresponsible visitors. Many users also suggested that guests should be penalised for causing damage.

Among the reactions, one user wrote, “I don’t understand why Himachali and uttarakhand guys are complaining??? Arey bhai unhi tourists se kama rahe ho to 2 paise kharch krke safai karo na.” Another commented, “Indians are the worst when it comes to cleanliness, hygiene and responsibilities. You are lucky, they did not steal those artifacts.”

Some called for stricter action. “Share photos and identities of those guests too.. So that other hosts and people here would understand who exactly have done all this mess! Shame them publicly!” a user said. Another person wrote, “Ma’m.. there are all kinds in this world..if this property is so precious to you.. you shouldn’t be putting it out for homeostays… you should be preserving it for your future generations.”

Also Read: Rajasthan Shocker: Social Media Influencer’s Affair With Taxi Driver Ends In Murder Plot; Husband Killed, Body Dumped In Barmer Water Tank   

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‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave
Tags: heritage homestaytarana chauhantarana chauhan viral video

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‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave

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‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave
‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave
‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave
‘Trash Left Behind, Things Broken’: Viral Video Shows Condition Of 100-Year-Old Heritage Homestay After Guests Leave

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