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Home > Offbeat News > Trisha Kar Madhu Intimate Videos: What Happened In The Bhojpuri Actress’ Case?

Trisha Kar Madhu Intimate Videos: What Happened In The Bhojpuri Actress’ Case?

The actress publicly objected to the circulation of the footage and urged people not to share or download it.

Trisha Kar Madhu Intimate Videos: What Happened In The Bhojpuri Actress’ Case?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 21:30 IST

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu was at the centre of a major controversy in 2021 after a private video involving her was leaked and widely circulated on social media. The incident sparked intense online discussion and trolling, with the actress herself publicly objecting to the circulation of the footage. She also urged people not to download or share the video.

Private Video Leaked Online

The controversy emerged in August 2021 when a private video involving Trisha Kar Madhu began circulating across social media platforms. Several websites and social media accounts reported on the leak, further increasing its reach. Reports at the time said the identity of the person who originally leaked the footage was not established.

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Actress Urged People Not To Share Video

Following the leak, Trisha Kar Madhu spoke publicly about the incident and expressed her anger over the circulation of her private content. She appealed to people to stop downloading and sharing the footage. She also posted about the emotional distress caused by the incident and questioned the decision to circulate someone’s private moments online.

Cyber Police Complaint Reported

Reports at the time said the actress approached cyber police over the circulation of the private video. The case highlighted concerns surrounding the unauthorised distribution of intimate material and online harassment.

Controversy Resurfaced In Later Years

Although the original incident dates back to 2021, Trisha Kar Madhu’s name has continued to resurface online whenever the old controversy is discussed. Later reports have also revisited her comments about the incident and its impact on her career. The controversy remains an example of how private material can spread rapidly online and continue to affect a person long after the original incident.
Also Read: Man Drugs, Sexually Abuses Wife For Over 20 Years, Shares Her Intimate Photos Online

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Trisha Kar Madhu Intimate Videos: What Happened In The Bhojpuri Actress’ Case?
Tags: Trisha Kar MadhuTrisha Kar Madhu intimate videoTrisha Kar Madhu MMS controversyTrisha Kar Madhu Private VideoTrisha Kar Madhu video leakTrisha Kar Madhu Viral Video

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Trisha Kar Madhu Intimate Videos: What Happened In The Bhojpuri Actress’ Case?
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