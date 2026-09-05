Trisha Kar Madhu’s MMS Controversy Revisited: Actress Once Broke Silence, Asked ‘Why Would I Destroy My Own Career?’

The Bhojpuri actress, Trisha Kar Madhu, who came into lime light in recent times for making comments on the video leak scandal that happened a few years back and that affected her career as an actor, has now said that the entire fiasco was due to a well-calculated conspiracy carried out by a group of people who were very influential in the Bhojpuri film industry. She revealed that the video was recorded secretly without her consent during the initial days of her career in the industry.

Why Would I Ruin My Own Career?

In an interview with actress Nidhi Jha as reported by Aaj Tak, Trisha Kar Madhu ruled out any such possibility and said that it was a publicity stunt because she asked why would she ruin her own career when it was just taking off? As per Trisha, the whole trouble started right after she shot a song with actor Khesari Lal Yadav and since then, she has been receiving threatening calls. Though she refused to mention the names of Khesari and actor Pawan Singh, yet she said that it was all planned by a powerful clique in the industry.

Interestingly, Trisha spoke in defence of Pawan Singh, saying he never made her feel uncomfortable even when they worked together years after the controversy, though she stopped short of clearing Khesari’s name either, only hinting that those responsible were insiders within the industry.

“Women are being treated like they don’t have any worth”

Trisha has talked extensively about how difficult it is for women working in Bhojpuri films, stating that there are many negative things happening under the table, and women are not valued at all. It was due to her stance of being independent and not belonging to any group, and hence not complying with their demands, she got subjected to such a campaign.

A Quick Recap Of What Happened Then

This controversy goes back to August 2021 when the actress got into trouble for uploading a video of hers, which was deemed explicit by many people. Trisha was already under fire from some people before that because she performed Chhath Puja rituals.

Also Read: Akshara Singh MMS Controversy: Who Was Behind the Alleged Leak, What Action Did She Take?