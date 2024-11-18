Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Dance Fever: Chinese Groom Celebrates Wedding With Viral Moves | WATCH

A Chinese groom's viral wedding dance inspired by Donald Trump's iconic "YMCA" move has taken social media by storm, showcasing the global popularity of the Trump dance trend.

Trump Dance Fever: Chinese Groom Celebrates Wedding With Viral Moves | WATCH

A Chinese groom has become the latest celebrity and an online sensation for his wedding, celebrated through a viral dance inspired by President-Elect Donald Trump. Video clips of the groom doing the “signature Trump dance” have been shared widely across various Chinese social media platforms following him, where he entered into his wedding session to the iconic tune of “YMCA” by Village People.

The Trump Dance Phenomenon Goes Global

Since his election as the next president of the United States, the dance moves by Donald Trump have become a kind of global cultural reference point, as people around the world dance to his moves. His now-famous fist-raising signature dance move while grooving to “YMCA” soon became a constant part of his outings in rallies for his campaign.

Watch the video here:

What started as an element of campaign branding eventually trickled down into the televised fetes across the nation and even to the football fields and into UFC events.

From Campaign Rallies To The Sports Arena

This dance move by Trump has become a talk of the town even beyond nuptial celebrations. On 17th November 2019, an American football team San Francisco 49ers followed the viral cause during their game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Bosa, one of the defensive players, tackled Baker Mayfield from behind on a sack. The boys had Bosa bust into ‘YMCA’ moves, probably not knowing who he was celebrating.

This, too, was seen as the UFC 309 winner, Jon Jones, performed the same dance when he defeated his opponent, Stipe Miocic. After winning over Miocic, Jones performed his version of the Trump-inspired dance. The same dance was then considered part of the celebration victory expressions in sports.

Trump himself sometimes ended his rallies with the dance; while doing this, he added personal features to his speeches. Supporters of the president elect took the dancing fun moves to their homes when they danced to commemorate the campaign.

MUST READ | US CEO Sacks 99 Employees As They Missed A Meeting, Says “Get Out Of My Business”

Filed under

China donald trump Trending news Trump Dance viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox