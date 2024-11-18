Trump Dance Fever: Chinese Groom Celebrates Wedding With Viral Moves | WATCH

A Chinese groom's viral wedding dance inspired by Donald Trump's iconic "YMCA" move has taken social media by storm, showcasing the global popularity of the Trump dance trend.

A Chinese groom has become the latest celebrity and an online sensation for his wedding, celebrated through a viral dance inspired by President-Elect Donald Trump. Video clips of the groom doing the “signature Trump dance” have been shared widely across various Chinese social media platforms following him, where he entered into his wedding session to the iconic tune of “YMCA” by Village People.

The Trump Dance Phenomenon Goes Global

Since his election as the next president of the United States, the dance moves by Donald Trump have become a kind of global cultural reference point, as people around the world dance to his moves. His now-famous fist-raising signature dance move while grooving to “YMCA” soon became a constant part of his outings in rallies for his campaign.

Watch the video here:

What started as an element of campaign branding eventually trickled down into the televised fetes across the nation and even to the football fields and into UFC events.

From Campaign Rallies To The Sports Arena

This dance move by Trump has become a talk of the town even beyond nuptial celebrations. On 17th November 2019, an American football team San Francisco 49ers followed the viral cause during their game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Bosa, one of the defensive players, tackled Baker Mayfield from behind on a sack. The boys had Bosa bust into ‘YMCA’ moves, probably not knowing who he was celebrating.

This, too, was seen as the UFC 309 winner, Jon Jones, performed the same dance when he defeated his opponent, Stipe Miocic. After winning over Miocic, Jones performed his version of the Trump-inspired dance. The same dance was then considered part of the celebration victory expressions in sports.

Trump himself sometimes ended his rallies with the dance; while doing this, he added personal features to his speeches. Supporters of the president elect took the dancing fun moves to their homes when they danced to commemorate the campaign.

