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Home > Offbeat News > TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH

TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH

TV star Kiran Raj recently left fans worried after a short video appeared to show a lion lunging at him. As the clip went viral with claims that the actor had been attacked, Kiran broke his silence and revealed the surprising truth behind the footage.

TV star Kiran Raj
TV star Kiran Raj

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-12 12:10 IST

A short video of TV star Kiran Raj with a lion has taken social media by storm, leaving fans concerned about the actor’s safety. In the viral clip, a lion appears to suddenly move towards Kiran, leading several social-media posts to suggest that the actor had been attacked. But Kiran has now clarified that there was no lion attack and that he was completely safe. According to the actor, the footage was taken during training for an upcoming project that requires him to work closely with lions.

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Why Did Kiran Raj’s Lion Video Go Viral?

The footage shows Kiran standing close to a lion before the animal suddenly moves towards him. Without the original context, the moment appeared frightening, prompting concern among his followers.

Kiran later explained that the video was part of his first day of training with two lions, Rocky and Roger. He said the animals were being used as part of preparation for his upcoming project and that the training was being conducted in a controlled environment with safety measures in place.

Watch The Viral Video Here

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A post shared by Kiran Raj (@itskiranraj)

Kiran Raj Reveals The Truth Behind The ‘Lion Attack’

Addressing the panic, Kiran said that captions and dramatic background music added to the misunderstanding surrounding the clip. He stressed that he was not injured and that the incident should not be described as an attack.

The actor also revealed that he has known Rocky since the lion was a cub and has developed a bond with the animal over the years. He said the lion’s movement towards him was part of their interaction and not an attempt to harm him.  Kiran urged people sharing the video not to add misleading captions or music that could create unnecessary panic.

Who Is TV Star Kiran Raj?

Kiran Raj is a Kannada actor who has worked across television and films. He is currently playing the lead role of Karna in the TV show Karna. He was also seen in the 2024 Kannada film Ronny: The Ruler and is set to appear in Jockey 42.

What initially looked like a terrifying animal attack has therefore turned out to be a glimpse of the actor’s preparation for an upcoming project, with Kiran assuring fans that he is safe.

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TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH
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TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH

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TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH

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TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH
TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH
TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH
TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH
TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH

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